Kandi Burruss stays at home with her son Ace Wells Tucker: take a look at her sweet photo together

Kandi Burruss is staying home these days, after the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a pandemic. She shared a photo in which she is together with her son, Ace Wells Tucker.

‘Sit down with my little favorite @acetucker. Sidebar … why does Ace's feet look so big in this photo? Ka ’Kandi captioned his post.

Someone said, "He will soon become a big boy," and a follower posted this: "You can see the weight loss." Especially in the face, your turning back, time girl. ❤ ’

One commenter said, ‘Ace will be a great guy. We love him, "and another follower grabbed Ace and said the following:" Ace will be a great guy. We love him ", while a fan said:"

A fan said to the RHOA star: ‘Miss, kandi yams! We have to meet again soon! Now I'm older and I'll talk & # 39; & # 39; and someone else said this: & # 39; Awww, which is a beautiful photo of Mrs. Kandi with her handsome son Ace & # 39 ;, & # 39;

Someone else said, "It doesn't even matter that they look so happy and uncomfortable," and one commenter posted this: "You are a lady who needs to be in the picture with you and your little brother."

A commenter said this: "Aww, he is as handsome and you are beautiful as ever @kandi."

Aside from this, Kandi excited fans when she revealed that her fans who were staying home this weekend could enjoy a new episode of Kandi and Todd. She just posted it on her YouTube channel.

‘For everyone sitting in the house this weekend, go to my Youtube page and have a good laugh! I just posted a new #KandiAndTodd on my Youtube #KandiOnline, "Kandi captioned her post.

