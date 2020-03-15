Kaley Cuoco finally moves in with husband Karl Cook after two years of marriage

Big Bang Theory Schoolgirl Kaley Cuoco eventually moved in with her husband, Karl Cook, after the couple lived apart during their first two years of marriage. The 34-year-old actress posted photos and videos on her Instagram story to commemorate the long-awaited move-in day.

Cuoco began documenting the big move for his 6 million Instagram followers with his flight from New York City to Los Angeles with his sister, Bri. When he arrived at his new mansion in Hidden Hills, he gave fans a complete tour. Cuoco posted a clip of Cook taking her home before the couple jumped from one room to another.

"Taking me over the threshold for the first time hahaha," Cuoco wrote in the caption. "We're home! We're home!" The actress exclaimed before kissing Cook.

Cuoco also posted a clip showing Cook making his own version of the Old Fashioned cocktail, which she called "KarlFashioned,quot;. Then the couple offered a toast and clinked their glasses in the living room before heading back to the kitchen, where Cook prepared an "exotic,quot; dinner for him and his wife.

"What are you doing to us for dinner?" Cuoco asked, to which Cook replied with a smile: "Something really exotic … popcorn."

Cuoco also gave fans a glimpse of their amazing kitchen featuring a giant gold and royal blue stove. She first showed the device to her fans in January, and captioned the photo, "My Dream," as she and Cook posed in front of her.

Fans also got to see the modern staircase in the new home, plus the large open floor plan inside and the spacious backyard.

When he finally moved, Cuoco posted a photo on his Instagram account with Cook showing him kissing her on the cheek while she smiled. In the caption, Cuoco simply wrote, "Home."

While traveling across the country, Cuoco mentioned the coronavirus pandemic. He was surprised by the lack of panic at the busy airport, and teased his sister for obsessing about cleaning all surfaces of the plane. Cuoco wore latex gloves while traveling and reminded his fans to wash their hands.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook started dating in 2016 and got engaged a year later. They were married in June 2018, and since then they have been working on building their dream home with plenty of land for their numerous animals, such as goats, horses, rabbits, and dogs.

"They were all so crazy that we didn't live together, they couldn't believe it. I didn't understand it," Cuoco said. Access Hollywood, adding that Cook would not live in the house without her.

Kaley Cuoco has been busy filming her new HBO Max show Stewardess, which she chose, produces executive and stars.



