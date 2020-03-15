Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook move together 2 years after the wedding

Kaley Cuoco Y Karl Cook they are celebrating a great milestone.

the Big Bang Theory The actress has shared that she and her husband Karl have officially moved in together almost two years after their wedding.

"Home," the 34-year-old actress wrote on Instagram on Saturday, along with a photo of her husband kissing her on the cheek.

The actress spoke to We weekly earlier this month about how excited she was to finally share a house with her husband after getting married in June 2018.

"I'm really excited. We are totally ready, you know," she told the publication. "We both travel a lot, which I think is very healthy. Our time at home is minimal, which makes us appreciate it a lot."

She added: "I want to have a little vacation. I'm really excited to have room to … (to solve). I've never done that. We've been together for almost four and a half years (and) never have."

That's because the actress has been busy filming her next television series. Stewardess overseas.

But now, she is giving us a little tour inside her and her husband's humble home.