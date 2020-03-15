Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook move together 2 years after the wedding

Kaley Cuoco Y Karl Cook they are celebrating a great milestone.
the Big Bang Theory The actress has shared that she and her husband Karl have officially moved in together almost two years after their wedding.
"Home," the 34-year-old actress wrote on Instagram on Saturday, along with a photo of her husband kissing her on the cheek.
The actress spoke to We weekly earlier this month about how excited she was to finally share a house with her husband after getting married in June 2018.
"I'm really excited. We are totally ready, you know," she told the publication. "We both travel a lot, which I think is very healthy. Our time at home is minimal, which makes us appreciate it a lot."
She added: "I want to have a little vacation. I'm really excited to have room to … (to solve). I've never done that. We've been together for almost four and a half years (and) never have."
That's because the actress has been busy filming her next television series. Stewardess overseas.
But now, she is giving us a little tour inside her and her husband's humble home.
Kaley turned to her Instagram Stories to share some scenes as the couple enjoy their "new home together."
In one of the videos, she showed her husband that he made them both a drink, "first #KarlFasahioned in our new home. I love them very much." In the next video, the two cheered on their new chapter and shared a kiss.
He also showed us his new kitchen and gave us a tour of what appears to be his bedroom, where he shared the tons of photos he placed on the shelves of the two of them.
The actress also showed that her new home also houses many custom pieces of furniture made by Los Angeles-based designer Stephen Kenn, including wall art, a mirror, and dining chairs she's "obsessed with."
"New house, rain, movie night, wheat slimming, husband's kitchen, puppy, cocktail," she wrote in another video, showing her minimal but cozy living room situation. "This stay is OKKKK,quot;.
Kaley also shared an adorable video of Karl taking her "over the threshold,quot; of her new home "for the first time."
"We are home, we are home," exclaims Kaley happily.
Most recently, Kaley spoke about her husband Karl when he joined BFF. Brad Goreski in an episode of his new podcast, Brad Behavior.
During the episode, she described Karl as the "perfect match,quot; and shared that she has the "best relationship,quot; with him.
She also shared that she and Karl are building their "dream barn,quot; as the two also share a love for animals.
"My biggest dream was to build a mini barn, it's a direct replica of our big barn, because Karl and I have hosted so many mini animals, which is so funny, so we are building a mini barn and it will literally be miniature size," he said. "My vision is that I would love to start a non-profit organization for these little ones and go on school trips. It is going to be built for children. It is literally built for the height of children. It will be like a small rescue zoo. That is my real little dream. "
%MINIFYHTMLa6667047066dc268ab1e98e1f4b1986c17%