Johnson urged stronger action to combat the virus in Britain

LONDON – When Prime Minister Boris Johnson last spoke to the British public about the coronavirus pandemic four days ago, he was flanked by his top medical advisers and scientists and issued a stern warning that "many more families are going to lose loved ones before his death. " time."
Even then, the relatively relaxed measures Johnson announced seemed to be at odds with the severity of the crisis that he said was affecting the country. The dissonance has only deepened in the days that followed, as British officials have offered conflicting messages about their strategy to combat the virus and leaked details of more rigorous measures to be carried out gradually and selectively.
This confusing approach has confused many in Britain, especially since France, Spain, and other European countries have taken much tougher steps to close their countries. Britain, in the coronavirus era, is an oddly ambivalent society: London pubs continued to jump on Saturday night, even as nervous shoppers crowded grocery stores on Sunday morning.
"Communications are absolutely essential to retain public trust," said Devi Sridhar, director of the global health governance program at the University of Edinburgh. "It is frustrating that Westminster has been so cautious about why it is applying these policies and not transparent about the evidence and underlying models."
The heart of Britain's problem is that it has deviated dramatically from other Western countries in the way it responds to the virus: postponing the closure of schools and banning public gatherings for as long as possible, so that the public agrees. measures when the need for isolation becomes more desperate.
The approach is grounded in medical and behavioral science, as well as the belief that Britain's early success in evaluating patients and tracking their contacts has prevented the kind of increase in cases that would quickly overwhelm hospitals. But as infections rose to 1,372 on Sunday, and the Trump administration imposed a travel ban on many visitors to Britain, the policy has become increasingly difficult to defend.
In an open letter, nearly 350 scientists warned that the British approach was putting lives at risk. "Additional and more restrictive measures must be taken immediately, as is already happening in other countries of the world," said the letter, which was also signed by 33 experts outside Britain, including Harvard and Cornell universities.
There are signs that Britain may tighten its measures in the coming week. But the government's signaling has been haphazard and opaque.
Plans to isolate people over 70 in their homes for up to four months, a radical tightening of Britain's response, was first leaked in a blog posted Saturday by a well-connected television journalist. Robert Peston. He called it a "war style,quot; mobilization, citing a "high-level government source."
Britain's Health Minister Matt Hancock confirmed the plan in a column in The Sunday Telegraph, a newspaper favored by Mr Johnson's Conservative Party. But he offered few details or a schedule, and his column was kept behind a pay wall at the newspaper's site for several hours before it was generally available.
Johnson has not spoken publicly about the crisis since Thursday, prompting some on Twitter to ask #WhereIsBoris. Critics are calling for a daily television meeting, not necessarily with the prime minister himself, but perhaps with chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and chief medical adviser Chris Whitty.
The two doctors have become celebrities overnight in Britain, just as Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has become the face of the response in the United States. But his efforts to explain the science of coronavirus have not always been easy.
On Friday, Dr. Vallance shook his nerves when he said there was merit in building "collective immunity,quot; in the British population, as it would make Britain more resistant to a second wave of outbreaks, which are often characteristic of flu epidemics.
That could mean that 60 percent of Britons get infected, something like 40 million people. That could mean hundreds of thousands of deaths, particularly among older Britons who represent a disproportionate percentage of Mr. Johnson's party.
"If you suppress something very, very difficult," Dr. Vallance told the BBC, "when you release those measures, you recover and recover at the wrong time."
In their letter, scientists harshly criticized Dr. Vallance promoting "collective immunity,quot; because they said it would place an undue burden on Britain's public health system and risk even more lives. Hancock, the health minister, quickly clarified that encouraging mass infections was a "scientific concept,quot;, not part of the government's strategy to deal with the outbreak.
The government, the scientists said, also erred in describing the herd's immunity as part of a strategy and not simply as a possible by-product of the inevitable spread. They said it was unclear how quickly people could develop immunity to the virus or, crucially, how long it would last. Large numbers of older and more vulnerable people could die as younger people develop immunity.
"They conjured up this fantastic idea about letting the virus rip open to generate herd immunity as a post hoc explanation for its failure," said John Ashton, former regional director of public health for North West England. "And that was affected over a 24-hour period by being unethical to say," We are prepared to let people die rather than trying to contain the thing. "
Epidemiologists said the strategy of delaying widespread closures became more difficult to sustain once the country's testing program lagged behind the spread of the virus. That left Mr. Johnson's scientific advisers in the dark about whether there were more localized outbreaks and how many undetected cases there were.
"There was a false sense of security that everything was being done well," said Roy Anderson, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at Imperial College London. "And it was: a full story for the N.H.S. and Public Health England. But it has gotten away from them a bit in the past week."
Once the number of cases exploded, the timeline was abruptly shortened to keep older people inside and remove everyone else from crowded trains and pubs, experts said. Private companies also took matters into their own hands, stopping soccer games and emptying office buildings.
Britain, Ashton said, was not testing enough people to know if its models of the epidemic's growth were correct. Johnson stated Thursday that the country was restricting evidence to hospital cases; People who experience milder symptoms should assume that they would not be tested and would stay home.
That made it difficult for Britain to crack down on the movements of people with mild cases and develop an accurate picture of its outbreak, said Martin Hibberd, professor of infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.
Britain has shown signs of increasing its testing capacity, administering approximately 5,000 tests between Friday and Saturday, an increase of several thousand from previous daily totals. But experts said more testing was needed to determine which areas were most affected and whether nonessential travel should be restricted.
Even as public anger over the government's response increased, scientists said there was no unanimity about the correct course of action. "It is a very difficult and uncertain science," said Helen Ward, professor of public health at Imperial College London.
Some said the government was right to consider the economic consequences of the mass closings: general layoffs could also have dire consequences for people's health. Before older people are told to isolate themselves, people must make plans for food, medicine, and basic care.
In the absence of government guidance on how to avoid crowded places or additional trips to stores, Ashton said people would have to practice social distancing, organize to care for the elderly, and care for sick people at home.
The paradox of Johnson's approach, according to critics, is that by trying not to be what they called a nanny state, Britain could end up taking more authoritarian measures than if the government had acted earlier.
"There is no trust with the government, and that is a terrible situation," Ashton said. "They need to rebuild trust very quickly."