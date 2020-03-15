Johnson urged stronger action to combat the virus in Britain

LONDON – When Prime Minister Boris Johnson last spoke to the British public about the coronavirus pandemic four days ago, he was flanked by his top medical advisers and scientists and issued a stern warning that "many more families are going to lose loved ones before his death. " time."

Even then, the relatively relaxed measures Johnson announced seemed to be at odds with the severity of the crisis that he said was affecting the country. The dissonance has only deepened in the days that followed, as British officials have offered conflicting messages about their strategy to combat the virus and leaked details of more rigorous measures to be carried out gradually and selectively.

%MINIFYHTML41b5c41a2259189e57f56b008347d30613% %MINIFYHTML41b5c41a2259189e57f56b008347d30614%

This confusing approach has confused many in Britain, especially since France, Spain, and other European countries have taken much tougher steps to close their countries. Britain, in the coronavirus era, is an oddly ambivalent society: London pubs continued to jump on Saturday night, even as nervous shoppers crowded grocery stores on Sunday morning.

%MINIFYHTML41b5c41a2259189e57f56b008347d30615% %MINIFYHTML41b5c41a2259189e57f56b008347d30616%

"Communications are absolutely essential to retain public trust," said Devi Sridhar, director of the global health governance program at the University of Edinburgh. "It is frustrating that Westminster has been so cautious about why it is applying these policies and not transparent about the evidence and underlying models."