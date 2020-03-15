John Paul judges the ages of bachelorette contestants – crawls as Clare Crawley applauds

During the last seasons of ABC's The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, many fans noted that the contestants and protagonists of the show were primarily people in their 20s. The new Bachelorette is a very familiar face that is 38 years old.

Clare Crawley first debuted in 2013 in the Juan Pablo Galavis season. It was also included in some divisions of the franchise.

Although it really hasn't been a fan favorite, viewers applauded that showrunners are finally choosing someone more mature for the series that is all about finding someone to spend the rest of your life with.

After it was announced that she was the bachelorette party, her season's contestants were also named.

Almost two dozen of the men are in their 20s and 30s and the oldest competitor is 42.

Juan Pablo Galavis took to Twitter to protect Crawley's suitors.

"I just saw the GUYS for the @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and it will be INTERESTING to see the KIDS hit them in their 20s … I think this could be the 3rd SEASON that I'm going to see."

This was a hypocritical comment considering that during the undergraduate seasons, many of the women are in their early twenties.

Fans dragged him down and pointed out that there was a double standard when it came to older women dating younger men when it is very common for older men to date younger women.

Crawley stepped in to tweet his own clapback here: "And yet, here you go, over 99% of them and you still can't practice compassion and kindness …"

Juan responded to a fanatic who said he was jealous by denying the accusation and saying that he simply finds it "fascinating,quot;.

He also changed his tone to Clare's response by stating, "Hey, EVERYTHING I want is for you to FIND love, to take it the WRONG way Clare …"

It's safe to say that Juan Pablo will probably be tweeting live next season.



