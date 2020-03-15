Jan Vertonghen: Tottenham defender's family arrested at knife point during robbery | Football news





Jan Vertonghen was in Germany with the Tottenham squad when the robbery took place

Jan Vertonghen's family from Tottenham escaped unharmed after four men armed with knives robbed the defender's home while on duty in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Police confirmed that the men, who were wearing balaclavas, entered Vertonghen's north London address and stole several items before leaving.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 10, while Vertonghen was in Germany with Tottenham's team for their last Champions League game in the last 16 return match against RB Leipzig.

A Tottenham spokesman said: "We have been supporting Jan and his family during this terribly traumatic time."

A Meteorological Police spokesman said: "Police were called to a residential address in NW3 at 7.49 pm on March 10 to report a theft.

"Officers attended. Four men wearing balaclavas, armed with knives, were reported to have broken into the property and stole various items before leaving.

"No one was injured. The suspects had left the scene before the agents arrived. There have been no arrests and investigations are continuing."

Anyone with information that can help with police inquiries, call Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.