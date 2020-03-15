It is not Shelby Harris or Derek Wolfe. – Up News Info

Please tell Mr. Elway to recruit Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs in the first round. Swap to do it. Fix the offensive line problem. That should be the Broncos' number one priority.

Mark winning in trenches

Kiz I like the idea of ​​an offensive lineman in the first round, but our obsession with the NFL draft can wait, because John Elway won't pick until late April. Of more immediate concern: focus on re-signing Will Parks. Yes, he is a safe place. But unlike cornerback Chris Harris, Parks didn't spend much of the 2019 season with an eye on the starting gate. He is a great hitter and a passionate leader. Keep him.

I bleed black and gold, but I can't even defend the last month of CU hoops. Far more Buff-worthy teams than this have caught fire at NIT.

David, Denver

Kiz This could have been a hot sports debate on Selection Sunday. I was there at the CU Events Center, rubbing my eyes in disbelief, when the bottom fell out of the Buffaloes season. Colorado led UCLA by nine points in the second half on February 22, then completely forgot how to play basketball, losing not only to the Bruins but four more games in a row. Would Colorado be on the 68-team field? Yes, but only for a win against Dayton before Christmas. Otherwise, the Buffs miserably failed the visual examination of a team worthy of a tournament.

Do we cancel shows, sports and schools for the latest flu outbreak? Mmm no. The steroid cough hysteria is ridiculous. Kiz, media like you have become the problem, not the solution.

Scott, poop the virus

Kiz Wow. Instead of stepping up the fight against the coronavirus, our president wasted valuable time spreading a dangerously false narrative that I heard echoed by angry sports fans even after everything from the NCAA basketball tournament to spring training , Hill. I do not profess to be a doctor. But it seems to me that science has a better chance than stupidity of winning the battle against a pandemic.

I don't want to hear your political nonsense, when I pay to read about sports to relax, entertain and get away from it all. By the way: we should have coffee sometime.

Mike, Denver

Kiz I think sport and politics are more alike than any game would like to admit. They both give us something to discuss, but they're generally better at making noise than doing something really meaningful. Do you want to buy me coffee? That's great! (But would you mind if I kept mine?)

And today's farewell photo is a healthy dose of information from a former Raiders executive and current Up News Info analyst, with a reminder that the principles of teamwork taught by sports can be a powerful tool in difficult times for all of us.

Here we have the hope and goal that we will communicate, cooperate, collaborate, and coordinate around the world to solve this and other problems. … The coronavirus is affecting people around the world, so let's confront it as a united, undivided world.

Amy Trask, beacon of light