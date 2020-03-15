Israel will use 'anti-terrorism' technology to counteract the coronavirus | Israel News

Israel plans to use "anti-terrorist,quot; tracking technology and a partial shutdown of its economy to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Cyber ​​monitoring would be deployed to locate people who have been in contact with those who carry the virus, subject to cabinet approval, Netanyahu said at a press conference in Jerusalem on Saturday.

"Very soon we will start using … digital technology means that we have been using it to combat terrorism," said Netanyahu.

He said he had requested approval from the Justice Ministry because such measures could infringe on patients' privacy.

In an escalation of precautionary measures, the Netanyahu government announced that shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and theaters will be closed as of Sunday, and said that employees should not go to their workplaces unless necessary.

However, vital services, pharmacies, supermarkets and banks would continue to operate.

Health officials urged people to maintain social distancing.

& # 39; There is no choice & # 39;

The Shin Bet, Israel's national security service, confirmed that it was examining the use of its technological capabilities to combat the coronavirus, at the request of Netanyahu and the Ministry of Health.

Avner Pinchuk, a privacy expert with the Israel Civil Rights Association, said such capabilities could include real-time tracking of infected individuals' mobile phones to detect quarantine violations and go back through metadata to find out where they had been. been and who they had contacted.

"I am concerned about this announcement. I understand that we are in unique circumstances, but this seems potentially overreaching. Much will depend on how intrusive the new measures are," Pinchuk said.

The Shin Bet, however, said in its statement that the quarantine application was not on the table.

"There is no intention to use such technologies for application or monitoring in the context of isolation guidelines," he said.

Netanyahu said it was not an easy choice to make and described the virus as an "invisible enemy that must be located."

He said Israel would follow similar methods used by Taiwan.

"In all my years as prime minister, I have avoided using these media among the civilian public, but there is no other option," Netanyahu said.

The latest announcement follows a series of increasingly stringent restrictions imposed by Israel to contain the virus.

The Israeli army said earlier on Saturday that it had ordered all troops to return to their bases on Sunday morning, and that combat soldiers should prepare for a long stay without permission for up to a month.

Last week, anyone who entered Israel was ordered to isolate himself for two weeks and the schools closed. Tens of thousands of Israelis are currently in quarantine.

The Israel Health Ministry said 193 people tested positive, with no deaths. Many had been on international flights in the past two weeks.