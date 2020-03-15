Israel approves tracking of coronavirus patient phones – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLf02ffd5acd042e1f8ef594630a19147011% %MINIFYHTMLf02ffd5acd042e1f8ef594630a19147012%

– The Israeli government will track the movements of people infected with the coronavirus and those around them in the 14 days prior to their diagnoses using data from their cell phones and other technologies.

The emergency measure, which was approved by the government on Sunday, will be valid only during the coronavirus crisis and for 30 days, at the end of which the information will be completely removed, The Times of Israel and Haartez reported.

"In the government, after seven hours of deep professional consultation and discussion, and with many structurally built-in exceptions and protections, we approve the mechanism to electronically block the spread of the crown," says Transport Minister Bezalel Smotrich in a statement. . cheep.



The Shin Bet security service will not be able to use the data for any other purpose, and will deliver it to the Ministry of Health immediately. Violations will be considered a criminal offense.

Israel approves emergency measures that allow the security service to trace the phones of people infected with viruses

The measures, which will give the Shin Bet the legal power to monitor the entire population, have raised major concerns about its implications for personal privacy.

"I can assure you all unequivocally: there is not and there will not be a & # 39; Big Brother & # 39; in the State of Israel, even in the context of an extreme event like the one we are facing now," Smotrich tweeted, referring to George Orwell's Dystopian Novel "1984."

China and South Korea already use smartphone apps to control people with the disease. And some American technologists have started working on tracking applications.

Ramesh Raskar, a professor at MIT Media Lab, is developing an application that would allow people to record their movements and compare them to those of known patients with coronavirus, using redacted data provided by state or national public health departments.

Raskar's team released a prototype for testing on Friday, Wired reported Sunday.

As the deadly Covid-19 stalks the US In the US, some technicians suggest using smartphones to track and report transmissions. But would it work? Or would it simply allow unwanted corporate or government surveillance?

Raskar says he contacted the World Health Organization, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA And the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA

Although none have endorsed the idea yet, "They are giving us guidance on what will work," he said.

Others suggest that similar technology be added to smartphones by default. An open letter signed by several dozen leading technologists, executives and doctors and published Tuesday, urged the tech industry to do more to fight the coronavirus.

Among other things, the group urged Apple and Google to update their smartphone software to make it possible to track contact between people, giving users permission.

Peter Eckersley, a distinguished technology partner at the Electronic Frontier Foundation and signer of the letter, says it should be possible to implement such a system without establishing a national database that allows government oversight.

"Checks can be done privately on your own phone,quot; or with advanced security software, he says.