Is there a NASCAR race today? Update schedule for postponed races in Atlanta, Homestead

The coronavirus pandemic has closed the world of sports, but what exactly does that mean for the NASCAR race scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

Well, it won't happen this weekend. And neither will next weekend's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22. But none of the races have been officially canceled, yet.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 and Dixie Vodka 400 were postponed, meaning there is still hope that those races will be held later in the season. While a recovery date has yet to be specified for any race, the NASCAR calendar has three weekends open: April 12, July 26, and August 2.

As for the race scheduled for March 29 at Texas Motor Speedway, the plan is to continue on schedule, again, for now.

NASCAR said in a statement Friday that "it will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we evaluate future race events," meaning that everything could be subject to change in the future. But for now, here is the updated schedule for the 2020 NASCAR Cup.

New NASCAR calendar for 2020