Is there a NASCAR race today? Update schedule for postponed races in Atlanta, Homestead

The coronavirus pandemic has closed the world of sports, but what exactly does that mean for the NASCAR race scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at Atlanta Motor Speedway?
Well, it won't happen this weekend. And neither will next weekend's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22. But none of the races have been officially canceled, yet.
The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 and Dixie Vodka 400 were postponed, meaning there is still hope that those races will be held later in the season. While a recovery date has yet to be specified for any race, the NASCAR calendar has three weekends open: April 12, July 26, and August 2.
As for the race scheduled for March 29 at Texas Motor Speedway, the plan is to continue on schedule, again, for now.
NASCAR said in a statement Friday that "it will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we evaluate future race events," meaning that everything could be subject to change in the future. But for now, here is the updated schedule for the 2020 NASCAR Cup.
New NASCAR calendar for 2020
|Date
|Career
|Track
|Start time
|television channel
|Radio
|Winner
|February 16th
|Daytona 500
|Daytona International Speedway
|2:30 pm. ET
|Fox
|MRN
|Denny Hamlin
|23 of February
|Pennzoil 400
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|3:30 pm. ET
|Fox
|PRN
|Joey Logano
|March 1
|Auto Club 400
|Auto Club Speedway
|3:30 pm. ET
|Fox
|MRN
|Alex Bowman
|March 8
|FanShield 500
|Phoenix Raceway
|3:30 pm. ET
|Fox
|MRN
|Joey Logano
|March, 15th
|QuikTrip 500 Pleats of Honor
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Postponed
|Postponed
|Postponed
|–
|March 22
|Dixie Vodka 400
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|Postponed
|Postponed
|Postponed
|–
|March 29
|O'Reilly Auto Parts 500
|Texas Motor Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|FS1
|PRN
|–
|5th of April
|Food City 500
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|FS1
|PRN
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|April 19th
|Toyota 400 owners
|Richmond Raceway
|2 p.m. ET
|Fox
|MRN
|–
|April 26
|Geico 500
|Talladega Superspeedway
|2 p.m. ET
|Fox
|MRN
|–
|May 3
|NASCAR Cup race at Dover
|Dover International Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|FS1
|MRN
|–
|May 9 (Saturday)
|NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville
|Martinsville Speedway
|8 p.m. ET
|FS1
|MRN
|–
|May 16 (Saturday)
|All-Star Race
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|9 p.m. ET
|FS1
|MRN
|–
|May 24
|Coca-Cola 600
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|6 p.m. ET
|Fox
|PRN
|–
|may 31
|Kansas 400
|Kansas Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|FS1
|MRN
|–
|June 7th
|FireKeepers Casino 400
|Michigan International Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|FS1
|MRN
|–
|June 14th
|Toyota / Save Mart 350
|Sonoma Raceway
|3 p.m. ET
|FS1
|PRN
|–
|June 21
|Chicagoland 400
|Chicagoland Speedway
|2:30 pm. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|June 27 (Saturday)
|Kids Free 325
|Pocono Raceway
|3 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|June 28th
|Worry-free weather guarantee 350
|Pocono Raceway
|3:30 pm. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|July 5th
|Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|3:30 pm. ET
|NBC
|IMS Radio
|–
|July 11 (Saturday)
|Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart
|Kentucky Speedway
|7:30 pm. ET
|NBCSN
|PRN
|–
|July 19
|Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|3 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|PRN
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|August 9
|Energy Consumers 400
|Michigan International Speedway
|3 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|August 16th
|Bowling at The Glen
|Watkins Glen International
|3 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|August 23rd
|Drydene 400
|Dover International Speedway
|3 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|August 29 (Saturday)
|Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 400
|Daytona International Speedway
|7:30 pm. ET
|NBC
|MRN
|–
|September 6 *
|500 south
|Darlington Track
|6 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|September 12 (Saturday) *
|Federated Auto Parts 400
|Richmond Raceway
|7:30 pm. ET
|NBCSN
|MRN
|–
|September 19 (Saturday) *
|Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|7:30 pm. ET
|NBCSN
|PRN
|–
|September 27th *
|South Point 400
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|7 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|PRN
|–
|4th of October *
|Alabama 500
|Talladega Superspeedway
|2 p.m. ET
|NBC
|MRN
|–
|October 11th *
|Bank of America ROVAL 400
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|2:30 pm. ET
|NBC
|PRN
|–
|October 18 *
|Hollywood Casino 400
|Kansas Speedway
|2:30 pm. ET
|NBC
|MRN
|–
|October 25 *
|Texas 500
|Texas Motor Speedway
|3 p.m. ET
|NBCSN
|PRN
|–
|November 1st *
|NASCAR Cup Series Fall Race in Martinsville
|Martinsville Speedway
|2 p.m. ET
|NBC
|MRN
|–
|November 8th *
|NASCAR Cup Championship
|Phoenix Raceway
|3 p.m. ET
|NBC
|MRN
|–