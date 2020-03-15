Is there a NASCAR race today? Update schedule for postponed races in Atlanta, Homestead

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Is there a NASCAR race today? Update schedule for postponed races in Atlanta, Homestead

The coronavirus pandemic has closed the world of sports, but what exactly does that mean for the NASCAR race scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at Atlanta Motor Speedway?

%MINIFYHTML0debefaa958cb55dbf30e13194fcd95411%%MINIFYHTML0debefaa958cb55dbf30e13194fcd95412%

Well, it won't happen this weekend. And neither will next weekend's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22. But none of the races have been officially canceled, yet.

The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 and Dixie Vodka 400 were postponed, meaning there is still hope that those races will be held later in the season. While a recovery date has yet to be specified for any race, the NASCAR calendar has three weekends open: April 12, July 26, and August 2.

As for the race scheduled for March 29 at Texas Motor Speedway, the plan is to continue on schedule, again, for now.

NASCAR said in a statement Friday that "it will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we evaluate future race events," meaning that everything could be subject to change in the future. But for now, here is the updated schedule for the 2020 NASCAR Cup.

New NASCAR calendar for 2020

Date Career Track Start time television channel Radio Winner
February 16th Daytona 500 Daytona International Speedway 2:30 pm. ET Fox MRN Denny Hamlin
23 of February Pennzoil 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3:30 pm. ET Fox PRN Joey Logano
March 1 Auto Club 400 Auto Club Speedway 3:30 pm. ET Fox MRN Alex Bowman
March 8 FanShield 500 Phoenix Raceway 3:30 pm. ET Fox MRN Joey Logano
March, 15th QuikTrip 500 Pleats of Honor Atlanta Motor Speedway Postponed Postponed Postponed
March 22 Dixie Vodka 400 Homestead-Miami Speedway Postponed Postponed Postponed
March 29 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 Texas Motor Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 PRN
5th of April Food City 500 Bristol Motor Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 PRN
April 19th Toyota 400 owners Richmond Raceway 2 p.m. ET Fox MRN
April 26 Geico 500 Talladega Superspeedway 2 p.m. ET Fox MRN
May 3 NASCAR Cup race at Dover Dover International Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 MRN
May 9 (Saturday) NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville Martinsville Speedway 8 p.m. ET FS1 MRN
May 16 (Saturday) All-Star Race Charlotte Motor Speedway 9 p.m. ET FS1 MRN
May 24 Coca-Cola 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway 6 p.m. ET Fox PRN
may 31 Kansas 400 Kansas Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 MRN
June 7th FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway 2 p.m. ET FS1 MRN
June 14th Toyota / Save Mart 350 Sonoma Raceway 3 p.m. ET FS1 PRN
June 21 Chicagoland 400 Chicagoland Speedway 2:30 pm. ET NBCSN MRN
June 27 (Saturday) Kids Free 325 Pocono Raceway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN
June 28th Worry-free weather guarantee 350 Pocono Raceway 3:30 pm. ET NBCSN MRN
July 5th Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Indianapolis Motor Speedway 3:30 pm. ET NBC IMS Radio
July 11 (Saturday) Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Kentucky Speedway 7:30 pm. ET NBCSN PRN
July 19 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN PRN
August 9 Energy Consumers 400 Michigan International Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN
August 16th Bowling at The Glen Watkins Glen International 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN
August 23rd Drydene 400 Dover International Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN
August 29 (Saturday) Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 7:30 pm. ET NBC MRN
September 6 * 500 south Darlington Track 6 p.m. ET NBCSN MRN
September 12 (Saturday) * Federated Auto Parts 400 Richmond Raceway 7:30 pm. ET NBCSN MRN
September 19 (Saturday) * Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 pm. ET NBCSN PRN
September 27th * South Point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 7 p.m. ET NBCSN PRN
4th of October * Alabama 500 Talladega Superspeedway 2 p.m. ET NBC MRN
October 11th * Bank of America ROVAL 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway 2:30 pm. ET NBC PRN
October 18 * Hollywood Casino 400 Kansas Speedway 2:30 pm. ET NBC MRN
October 25 * Texas 500 Texas Motor Speedway 3 p.m. ET NBCSN PRN
November 1st * NASCAR Cup Series Fall Race in Martinsville Martinsville Speedway 2 p.m. ET NBC MRN
November 8th * NASCAR Cup Championship Phoenix Raceway 3 p.m. ET NBC MRN

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here