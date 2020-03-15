Iraq sees worst political crisis since Saddam Hussein died | Iraq News

Iraq is experiencing its worst political crisis since the death of former President Saddam Hussein.

The country has not had a leader since November when massive protests forced Adel Abdul Mahdi to leave office.

The former leader must select a new candidate on Tuesday.

But the anti-government movement, which calls for radical change, appears to be losing momentum.

Simona Foltyn of Al Jazeera reports from Baghdad.