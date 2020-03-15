Iran Reports 113 New Virus Deaths As Containment Concerns Rise | Iran News

%MINIFYHTML0d70be44a3a4980f538c5f9b59d3e81011% %MINIFYHTML0d70be44a3a4980f538c5f9b59d3e81012%

Iran's official response to the new coronavirus recognized on Sunday that the pandemic could overwhelm health facilities in its country, which is fighting the worst outbreak in the Middle East while under heavy US sanctions.

Iran's health ministry reported another 113 deaths, bringing the total death toll in the country to 724 with nearly 14,000 confirmed cases. It was the biggest jump in a single day in deaths since the virus was first reported in the country.

Plus:

The Iran outbreak has raised increasing alarm with concerns about government transparency by reporting the scope of the epidemic and its ability to contain it.

"If the trend continues, there will not be enough capacity," said Ali Reza Zali, who is leading the campaign against the outbreak, according to state news agency IRNA.

Iran is believed to have around 110,000 hospital beds, including 30,000 in the capital Tehran. Authorities have committed to establishing mobile clinics as needed.

Zali also acknowledged that "many,quot; of those who died from the virus's COVID-19 disease were healthy, a rare admission by local authorities that the virus is not just taking advantage of the sick and elderly.

Figures from the health ministry show that, while 55 percent of fatalities were 60 years old, 15 percent were under the age of 40.

Severe illness

For most people, the virus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. Most people recover in a matter of weeks.

The virus has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and has killed more than 5,800. More than 70,000 people worldwide have recovered after being infected.

In Iran, the virus has infected several top officials, including cabinet ministers, members of parliament, members of the Revolutionary Guard, and health ministry officials.

Senior vice president Eshaq Jahangiri returned to work on Sunday after testing negative, the presidential website said. He was absent from official meetings last week, and the semi-official Fars news agency reported that he contracted the virus.

However, the authorities have been slow to adopt measures taken by other affected countries. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday ruled out a general quarantine and said the government was working to keep the borders open.

Dalia Samhouri, a senior regional official with the World Health Organization, said that both Iran and Egypt, two of the most populous countries in the Middle East, likely reported no cases due to the nature of the virus, which can be transmitted by people who show no visible symptoms Egypt has reported 110 cases, including two deaths.

"We can easily say that the current figures are an underestimate of the actual figures," he said.

Humanitarian aid

Iran has struggled to respond in part due to the crippling sanctions imposed by the Trump administration after the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal. The United States says it has offered humanitarian aid, but Iran has rejected it.

Middle Eastern countries have imposed radical travel restrictions, canceled public events, and called on nonessential companies to close for the next few weeks.

Qatar will ban incoming air passengers, except citizens, from entering Wednesday for at least two weeks, the government said in announcing a $ 23 billion economic stimulus in response to the new coronavirus.

The country is the most affected in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with 401 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. It has not reported any deaths, but it has closed universities, schools, gyms and cinemas, as well as canceled many public events, including MotoGP.

In the skyscraper-packed city of Dubai, a global business and travel hub in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), authorities announced on Sunday that all cinemas, game rooms and gyms would remain closed until the end of the month.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, also closed its amusement parks and museums until the end of the month, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

In Lebanon, the police used loudspeakers to order people to evacuate the famous Mediterranean promenade. The small country, which reported 99 cases and three deaths, has already closed all restaurants and nightclubs, stopped flights from several countries and tightened border controls. President Michel Aoun urged people to stay home.

Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque is the latest in a series of religious sites where access has been stopped or strictly limited. Saudi Arabia has suspended the Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina and could be forced to limit or cancel the much larger Hajj later this year.

On Sunday, he announced the temporary closure of all mosques and suspended Friday prayers.