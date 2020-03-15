Invest in panic as the stock market sinks

Much can change in 30 days. A month ago, markets were at the top of all-time highs, companies were doing well, and Joe Biden was behind several candidates in the Democratic primary.

Oh, how things change quickly. Very quickly.

Even compared to historical declines, the approximately 18% decline we've seen in overall market indices took just 13 days. The start of the Great Depression took 28 days to reach that level. In 1998, it took 31 days. The Great Recession didn't even make it to the top five fastest falls.

I want to focus on two questions in this column: First, what can be attributed to the speed of this market decline; and second, is it justified?

All dramas need a villain. This time it is the coronavirus. The rapid spread of the virus led to ghost towns (Wuhan), which in turn led to the blockade of an entire country (Italy). This is a serious virus, and any amount of death or damage caused by it is too much. I do not intend to trivialize it, nor do the efforts of health workers around the world who are fighting on the front lines.

But as investors, we are mandated to try to understand where to draw the line between reasonable concern and emotion-driven panic. Too much excitement leads to panic selling, which in turn creates opportunities for those willing to buy when others are afraid.

I would say that we are well above the reasonable concern line and in deep emotional panic. During the 2008-09 recession, corporate profits decreased 46%, according to Brian Wesbury, chief economist at First Trust. Comparably, current declines point to an estimated 50-80% decline in earnings. Indeed, the market is saying that the coronavirus will have a greater effect on American companies than the Great Recession, a time when the entire monetary system seemed to be reeling.

Consider these five critical elements of an economy: the Federal Reserve, taxes, regulatory policy, trade policy, and spending. What is the status of these? The Federal Reserve just announced another rate cut last week, making them even more helpful than they already were. We just passed a major tax reform two years ago. Heavy regulatory policies have been reduced. Trade policies (although challenging) have shown progress. All of this to say that our economy is a pretty good place for business right now, and much better than it was during 2008-09.

If the economy is strong and unemployment continues at a record low of 3.5%, why is there so much panic? I think part of this is the unknown. We've seen movies and TV shows designed to scare us with a virus that destroys populations, creates zombies, and generally wreaks havoc. We are seeing something that we do not fully understand and governments around the world are reacting. Social media posts are encouraging people to start wearing gas masks and accumulating toilet paper. The media, both traditional and social, perpetuate the panic with continuous updates from a variety of "experts." Combine that with the recent trend in the financial industries to cut business costs and arm investors with phone apps, and you'll begin to understand how easy it is for investors to panic with virtually no barriers.

On February 3, some 12,000 investors in Robin Hood (a "free trade,quot; app) bought Tesla shares for the first time. It reminds me of Bitcoin in 2017 and the dot.com bubble of 1999. Greed is a powerful emotion. When prices drop, human nature extrapolates that values ​​will go to zero. Fear overcomes common sense, leading to panic.

Going to a deeper level, consider a popular investment these days called ETFs. These derivatives are designed to reflect the performance of a basket of underlying assets, usually stocks. For example, this allows an investor to buy one share of an ETF that reflects the performance of the entire S,amp;P 500. Investors like it because they provide a low-cost method of diversification.

But behind the scenes, a lot is being done to keep the derivative in line with the underlying asset. This gets complicated quickly, but suffice it to say that I think ETFs may be contributing to the dramatic changes we've seen lately. Liquidity, options, and other derivatives drive big moves, and these funds use tons of them. Computer-driven buying and selling means that anything can happen at any time. I believe that the financial instrument that was designed to give investors an edge has increased volatility and speculation.

Even when we are armed with logic and facts, our emotions can still overcome us. There is no doubt that headlines are scary and market declines are significant. But logic has to overcome emotion. Think about it: During the Apollo 13 mission of 1970, the moon landing became bad when two oxygen tanks and two fuel tanks failed. According to Jack Swigert, the mission's main pilot, if those variables had been thrown at them during the drills, they would have replied, "Come on, you're not realistic." No one could have seen this coming, but it happened. A month ago, this whole scenario seemed impossible, but here we are.

It is at times like these that we are reminded of the importance of good investor and indeed financial behavior. Go back to basics: do you have a financial plan? Do you have savings? Do you have a project account reserved for emergencies? Are you spending less than you earn? Are your investments diversified?

If all these boxes are checked, good investors will consider these moments as opportunities. Asset prices have dropped, allowing us to buy some of the best companies in the world at unimaginable discounts just 30 days ago.