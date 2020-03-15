Insta-Model sneaks photos of 50 cents while sleeping!

Legendary Hollywood rapper and tycoon Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson was caught slipping last night.

The creator of his TV show Power was sleeping next to a beautiful Instagram model, and she took photos of 50 when he was in bed.

50 wrote: "Now what the hell would make this girl do something like that,quot;, playing on my phone, she has to go! The publication suggests that after 50 he learned that the woman secretly took photos of him and threw her out of his house.

