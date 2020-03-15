Insta-Model sneaks photos of 50 cents while sleeping!

Legendary Hollywood rapper and tycoon Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson was caught slipping last night.

The creator of his TV show Power was sleeping next to a beautiful Instagram model, and she took photos of 50 when he was in bed.

50 wrote: "Now what the hell would make this girl do something like that,quot;, playing on my phone, she has to go! The publication suggests that after 50 he learned that the woman secretly took photos of him and threw her out of his house.

50 added the hashtags, "#getupandfixyourhair,quot;, "# 👀must watch over your cunning butt,quot;, "# I tell you mother,quot;, "# I don't care about the corona virus,quot;, "# I wake you up now,quot;.

Here is the post:

50 Cent is a rapper, actor, producer, and entrepreneur. During his career, 50 has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and won multiple awards, including a Grammy Award, thirteen Billboard Music Awards, six World Music Awards, three American Music Awards, and four BET Awards.

He has pursued an acting career, appearing in the semi-autobiographical film Get Rich or Die Tryin & # 39; (2005), the Iraq War film Home of the Brave (2006), and Righteous Kill (2008). 50 Cent was ranked as the sixth best artist of the 2000s and the third best rapper (behind Eminem and Nelly) by Billboard.

Rolling Stone considers Get Rich or Die Tryin & # 39; and "In da Club,quot; to be on their lists of "100 Best Albums of the 2000s,quot; and "100 Best Songs of the 2000s,quot; at No. 37 and 13 respectively