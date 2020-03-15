In search of a quality education in our own backyard (03/15/20) – Up News Info

Looking for a quality education in our own yard

Re: "Northeast Denver: Residents Seek New High School Options," Feb. 29 news

Thank you for your recent article on high school options for the Northeast Denver neighborhood. We moved to Green Valley Ranch with our sights set on the high-performing DSST: Green Valley Ranch Middle School for our oldest son.

But due to the overwhelming demand for places there, they gave him a place at DSST: Conservatory Green Middle School. She is now a proud DSST – a student at Conservatory Green High School. We had to fight for his high school, so we understand the uncertainty faced by many of Noel's parents and students.

Conservatory Green is the number 1 high school in Denver. If I hadn't received a building, hundreds of students (especially students of color) would have missed out on an exceptional academic experience.

Denver's overall student population is declining, but the far northeast communities are growing. Families simply want great schools for their children, which is why DSST: Green Valley Ranch High School has a waiting list of nearly 200. Providing Noel, the # 1 high school in Denver, a high school would not only allow their Middle School Students Continuing their academic success would provide a comparable, quality option for part of the many families seeking a place at Green Valley Ranch High School. It would strengthen the presence of high-performing schools and students in the far northeast community, and thus satisfy pre-existing demand.

Manyesha Batist, Denver

I read the article with interest on Saturday, and in particular the statement of the vice president of the school board Jennifer Bacon "We are not only thinking about the seats, we are thinking about the quality of the seats." I applaud Ms. Bacon's statement and believe that city leaders should take a more active role in helping Denver Public Schools achieve this result.

Our city is on a precipice: We have experienced tremendous economic and demographic growth in the past decade, but our schools do not prepare many students for college and life. This is not only detrimental to our children and families, but will haunt us as we seek to fill the jobs that our city has attracted.

We have no time to waste: DPS must listen to community demand and open schools when necessary. And, DPS with municipal and civic leaders and informed community support must be equally prepared to take the necessary steps to close low-performing schools. We simply must do both if we are to meet the educational needs of our growing and vibrant city.

Gloria A. Zamora, Denver

Editor's Note: Zamora is chairman of the DSST Public Schools board.

From personal experience of the time Happy Haynes was on the board fighting for better educational reform, I remember how she and others were bringing the community together to position themselves as a strong voice for better education. This was happening in the same communities that once again are in a battle for good educational options. It was always about having a school that has a proven ability to provide our children with the education they certainly deserve.

The Montebello / Gateway community has historically been overlooked and neglected. Now that the far northeast has schools with an improved track record, we have something to be proud of. The school board must take the necessary steps to give Northeast schools with these improved records the opportunity to serve our children who deserve a quality education.

Marcie L. Wyatt, dawn

Weighing Gardner's big announcement

Re: "Gardner delivers for public land, parks,quot;, editorial of March 8

I moved to Colorado for the incredible outdoor recreation opportunities, and I was glad to see the hard work of Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner at the Earth and Water Conservation Fund which finally culminated in a pledge of permanent funding .

The Conservation Fund, the "crown jewel,quot; of conservation programs, is imperative when it comes to financing the protection and creation of state and national parks, wilderness areas and wildlife refuges. Up News Info is right to credit both our senators and many members of our congressional delegation, such as Representatives Diana DeGette, Ed Perlmutter, Joe Neguse, and Jason Crow.

But the Conservation Fund is not the only issue that our members of Congress vote on that makes a difference on our public lands.

Like the editorial board of Up News Info, I hope the funding deal can pave the way for Gardner to support Colorado's $ 62.5 billion recreational economy by cosponsoring and helping pass the Recreation and Outdoor Economics Act. Colorado, or CORE Act, headed by Senator Michael Bennet and Representative Joe Neguse.

Riley Hutchings, Denver

Coloradans, don't be fooled by The Post editorial praising Cory Gardner. This is the politics of the election year in its most hypocritical form. Gardner and the Trump administration have been looking forward to funding our National Parks, our Fish and Wildlife services, our Office of Land Management, and any other programs they can identify that support those national treasures.

And they have been doing so since 2016. To suggest that this is a change of heart for Trump or Gardner is to deny the historical record of their efforts to disburse our parks and public lands. If Gardner or Trump are re-elected, this immediate funding for the upkeep and upkeep of our parks will disappear in an instant, as will our parks, wildlife, and public lands.

Ralph Roberts Littleton

Assemblies have an important purpose

Re: "Time to get rid of the caucus, Colorado,quot;, letter from March 10 to the editor

While it is important for each of us in Colorado to vote in the state primaries, the true purpose of election committees is much more than voting for national party candidates.

We live in a representative republic and the committees represent our opportunity to elect our representatives of political parties at the most basic level in our country. The creation of the precinct caucus allows our neighbors to meet and elect their representatives, discuss the needs of the community, and develop possible party resolutions that are sent to the state and county assemblies that eventually become part of the national platform. of the party. The primaries of the political parties cannot do this. The caucus system is the basic fundamental platform on what defines our nation, since it allows each individual to express their concern about their community in front of their peers and seek a resolution and choose their representatives.

Elected officials who express the opinion of eliminating the caucus system do not really want to hear the voice of the people, their needs and their wishes about how they will be governed.

Arthur Onweller, Evergreen

Where is that diversity now?

Re: "Tuesday wasn't so great, but Democrats should join in," March 8 comment

Ian Silverii prefers idealism over realism. For the sake of sanity, her column calls on "women, people of color, immigrants, youth and queer people,quot; to dismiss what doesn't matter (President Donald Trump) for what they do (former Vice President Joe Biden). His illusion is that unity exists within the diverse and conflicting collective of his party. The establishment of the Democratic Party, on the other hand, has made it clear that they prefer old, white, and straight men to variety.

The reality is that both Silverii and his party have taken a vast voting block out of their reach. It was not Trump who created this split.

For our President, the path to unity is more realistic if Americans continue to put their country first.

Forrest Monroe, Lonely tree

The worst president in the history of the United States?

Ian Silverii closed his liberal lament column by claiming that Donald Trump was the "worst president in the history of the United States (WPIAH)." Really? I understand that Trump's posts mean bad things on Twitter, he says a lot of crazy things, he's very narcissistic and has made questionable moral decisions, but do these things make him the WPIAH?

Some other options come to mind. At the top of the list is Lyndon B. Johnson. The largest concentration of troops in the Vietnam War occurred under the surveillance of LBJ; 58,000 Americans killed in a futile war gives it serious consideration.

Let's not forget George W. Bush. The invasion of Iraq and the ongoing war in Afghanistan are decisions that I am sure you would like to return to. However, the disastrous outcome of these decisions earns him a place in the conversation. While Trump suffers a lot (some deserve it) from progressives for questioning US intelligence. The weapons of mass destruction lost by our intelligence service were a huge mistake.

How about Andrew Jackson and the Indian Removal Act of 1830? I think if you were to ask any of the 60,000 Native Americans who walked the Path of Tears, they would not elect Trump as WPIAH.

If progressives want the rest of the population to listen to their ideas, they should start by trying to sound serious. The Trump the WPIAH brand shows that you are not a serious person or that you ignore American history. Either way, it will have little success in selling a new vision for the United States.

Russell Ross, Colorado Springs

Sanders running mate

Just thinking … If Bernie Sanders becomes the Democratic presidential candidate, who would he choose for his running mate? Josef Stalin, Karl Marx and Fidel Castro are all dead. The remaining Democratic leaders are not too confident about supporting their platform. Very interesting!

Michael Hult Arvada

