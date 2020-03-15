IIT Kharagpur: IIT-Kharagpur Electronic Vehicle Project Raises Funds to Build Lighter Frame – Latest News

The & # 39; Deshla & # 39; electric vehicle project IIT Kharagpur has obtained funding from a leading trust firm to develop the aerodynamic body panel design for a next-generation three-wheeled electric vehicle.

The lightweight structure will allow electric vehicles to reach a top speed of 50 kmph, project leader and faculty member in the Mechanical Engineering department, said Professor Vikranth Racherla.

"We will experiment with new materials and chassis designs to develop lightweight structures that increase vehicle efficiency and provide a greater range of the battery pack with better pickup and top speed," he said.



%MINIFYHTML0de6c3ebe83f734747d6f8cb66f6310311% %MINIFYHTML0de6c3ebe83f734747d6f8cb66f6310312%

Racherla said the institute has outlined a two-year time frame for the project and that the funding went to the first phase.

Large numbers of students from various departments and interns from other universities working on electric vehicle subsystems will participate in the project, Racherla said.

The Deshla electric vehicle project is based on indigenous technology, he said.

Last year, the Center expanded the scope of CSR funding to IITs and other institutes to promote the participation of industry and academia in research and academia.

"The scope is immense and IIT Kharagpur is reaching out to various PSUs, multinationals and private corporations to support end-to-end research," said Anandaroop Bhattacharya, associate dean professor of International Relations, who is also spearheading the institute's CSR initiative.