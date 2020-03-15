Ice-T's wife Coco Austin shares a photo where she is breastfeeding her 4-year-old daughter and is beaten for it; She responds to her critics

Coco Austin is never afraid to share her intimate life with the world, and this week, she has done so again by revealing that she is still breastfeeding her four-year-old daughter.

The 40-year-old model welcomed her daughter, Chanel, in 2015 with her husband and actor Ice-T, 61; the couple share only one child.

On Friday, the famous influencer, known for posting very sexy photos, decided to focus on motherhood. Ice-T's wife shared a photo of their four-year-old daughter, breastfeeding and bonding.

In the sweet image, Chanel looks at her mother as her right hand lies on her face. Ready to face massive criticism from some of her 3 million followers, Coco explained that she is not ready to stop breastfeeding her daughter.

She explained: “At a time when the world feels it is coming to an end… soak up all the love you can!

I know mothers will appreciate this photo! I've been getting a lot of props in the breastfeeding community and I'm getting tons of emails from women / mothers who appreciate it bringing light on the subject … I am writing a baby blog about my journey with Chanel and will soon write about what it's like to continue the breast time with a four year old. I get tons and tons of requests that they want me to talk about! At this point in breastfeeding, it's just for comfort, and believe me, the girl loves meat, so it's not like she's not really eating food … "Thanks to everyone who understands my point of view. I see that most of you are eager to side with me, and I support you on your journey as well. We moms are connected. 💗 "

When asked when she will stop breastfeeding her daughter, she confessed, "When I'm ready to quit smoking."

This sponsor stated: "This is not how the human race works. 🤷🏼‍♀️ If each child were allowed to do what nature has designed … each child would wean at some point between 2 and 7 years. The fact of Just because it's not normalized doesn't mean it's unhealthy. However, that's more than realistic, hahaha, real information for you … humans are naturally between 3 and 7 years old. ♥ ️ "

A fan asked her if Chanel wants to drink breast milk at the age of 12, she replied, "I think it will stop before that."

This mom added: “Thanks for writing that. Some people say the dumbest things. I nursed my daughter until she was 4 years old. And between 3 and 4 years old, it was more comforting for her. It's not like I'm getting a lot of milk. I don't care what they say, and it's the best bond for our babies and super healthy milk! "

This reviewer stated: “I have seen a doctor where a 13 year old boy was being fed by Brest. It was one of the TLC programs that was wtf.lmfao. Imagine him at school telling his classmates. Hahaha.

A fourth commenter wrote: “Imagine living in a world where it is okay to ask another woman when she will stop breastfeeding her child. Would you ask a stranger that? I mean, you did, but because she's famous and shared it on social media, is that okay? No child has breastfed until the last years of childhood / adolescence. "

Ad

Coco is a free spirit.



Post views:

0 0