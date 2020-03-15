Ian White claims the glory of the Players Championship 8 | Darts News

%MINIFYHTML3d1574574fc554ccd3d044e44f370eaf11% %MINIFYHTML3d1574574fc554ccd3d044e44f370eaf12%





Ian White beat James Wade in the decisive

Ian White has picked up his first Player Championship title since June 2018, with an 8-3 victory over James Wade at Barnsley.

The Diamond posted a three-figure average in six of his seven games on Sunday, including 111.3 and 109.7 in his wins over John Henderson and Dave Chisnall, respectively.

Winner of two European Tour events in 2019, White began the second day of the Pro Tour's double journey with victories over William Borland, Diogo Portela and Henderson.

The 49-year-old outscored Stephen Bunting in the last 16 before firing Chisnall in the last eight.

White defeated Kim Huybrechts 7-4 in the semifinals and moved Wade aside to pick up his first Player Championship title since June 2018 and a career 13 PDC title.

"I have been playing good darts all year, but I have not had the luck, so this title has come," said White, who steps back to tenth place in the PDC's Order of Merit.

"The form is coming, I have had some problems but I am solving myself and everything is going well."

"A couple of weeks ago, Peter Wright was hitting far more than 100 averages, prompting me to keep up.

"Everyone keeps saying that my TV form is not as good as my Pro Tour form, but I play good darts on TV stages, I have reached some averages of over 100."

"I've run into top-notch players at their best a few times, I just think I've been unlucky."

"It fits my head this year and I want to stay in the top 10."

The diamond will seek to build on victory

The eighth Player Championship event of the year also saw former television finalist Huybrechts reach his first semifinal in nearly two years.

Dutchman Derk Telnekes, who was among the new Tour Card winners in January, also reached the bottom four by reaching the quarterfinals in Saturday's Players' Championship 7.

Championship Players 8 results

Last 16

Derk Telnekes 6-2 Gavin Carlin

Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Glen Durrant

James Wade 6-5 Josh Payne

Keegan Brown 6-2 Justin Pipe

Ian White 6-2 Stephen Bunting

Dave Chisnall 6-0 Christian Bunse

Kim Huybrechts 6-0 Peter Wright

Michael Smith 6-5 Ricky Evans

Quarter finals

Derk Telnekes 6-3 Luke Woodhouse

James Wade 6-4 Keegan Brown

Ian White 6-4 Dave Chisnall

Kim Huybrechts 6-4 Michael Smith

Semifinals

James Wade 7-2 Derk Telnekes

Ian White 7-4 Kim Huybrechts

Final

Ian White 8-3 James Wade