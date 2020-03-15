Ian White claims the glory of the Players Championship 8 | Darts News

Last Updated: 03/15/20 7:33 pm
Ian White has picked up his first Player Championship title since June 2018, with an 8-3 victory over James Wade at Barnsley.
The Diamond posted a three-figure average in six of his seven games on Sunday, including 111.3 and 109.7 in his wins over John Henderson and Dave Chisnall, respectively.
Winner of two European Tour events in 2019, White began the second day of the Pro Tour's double journey with victories over William Borland, Diogo Portela and Henderson.
The 49-year-old outscored Stephen Bunting in the last 16 before firing Chisnall in the last eight.
White defeated Kim Huybrechts 7-4 in the semifinals and moved Wade aside to pick up his first Player Championship title since June 2018 and a career 13 PDC title.
"I have been playing good darts all year, but I have not had the luck, so this title has come," said White, who steps back to tenth place in the PDC's Order of Merit.
"The form is coming, I have had some problems but I am solving myself and everything is going well."
"A couple of weeks ago, Peter Wright was hitting far more than 100 averages, prompting me to keep up.
"Everyone keeps saying that my TV form is not as good as my Pro Tour form, but I play good darts on TV stages, I have reached some averages of over 100."
"I've run into top-notch players at their best a few times, I just think I've been unlucky."
"It fits my head this year and I want to stay in the top 10."
The eighth Player Championship event of the year also saw former television finalist Huybrechts reach his first semifinal in nearly two years.
Dutchman Derk Telnekes, who was among the new Tour Card winners in January, also reached the bottom four by reaching the quarterfinals in Saturday's Players' Championship 7.
Championship Players 8 results
Last 16
Derk Telnekes 6-2 Gavin Carlin
Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Glen Durrant
James Wade 6-5 Josh Payne
Keegan Brown 6-2 Justin Pipe
Ian White 6-2 Stephen Bunting
Dave Chisnall 6-0 Christian Bunse
Kim Huybrechts 6-0 Peter Wright
Michael Smith 6-5 Ricky Evans
Quarter finals
Derk Telnekes 6-3 Luke Woodhouse
James Wade 6-4 Keegan Brown
Ian White 6-4 Dave Chisnall
Kim Huybrechts 6-4 Michael Smith
Semifinals
James Wade 7-2 Derk Telnekes
Ian White 7-4 Kim Huybrechts
Final
Ian White 8-3 James Wade