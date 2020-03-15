Hugh Jackman credits critics for pushing him out of his comfort zone

WENN / Joseph Marzullo

However, when he first entered the industry, the actor from & # 39; The Greatest Showman & # 39; He admits that he does not feel sure if his strategy to resist criticism was working or not.

Hugh jackman He used criticism in his early career as "an asset" to get him out of his comfort zone.

The star has carved out a successful career in film and on stage, for roles including "Glutton","The best showman"P. T. Barnum, and his tour of a single Broadway show.

Speaking to Fox News, the 51-year-old actor / singer spoke openly about his refusal to be pigeonholed into a genre throughout his career, explaining that the "challenge" pushed him to seek "variety" in the roles he takes.

"I liked (the) stage. I liked singing. I like movies. I liked Shakespeare. I liked everything," he said. "So I thought well, my approach is that I will keep as many doors open as possible, I will try to open them and once they are open, I will try to hold them as long as I can."

While Jackman said he faced resistance from critics who struggled to label him when he was just starting out, he believes that resisting compliance helped him achieve the success he enjoys today.

"There was a period in (my career) when I wasn't sure if (my) strategy was working," he recalled. "But strangely, I think I stayed there long enough for it to become an asset."

"There were moments at the beginning of Wolverine where I hesitated from the beginning (if I could do it)," he explained. "And generally, if I look back, the projects I've had that feeling are generally the best (). And I wish I had said that back then."