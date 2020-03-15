How Supergirl is addressing violence against trans people

Supergirl he's getting serious tonight.
While half of the episode "Reality Bytes,quot; is devoted to crimes committed in a virtual world, the other half is based on the real-life problem of violence against trans people, an important topic for both Nia Nal and actress and activist who plays her, Nicole Maines.
Nia, aka Dreamer, is the first transgender superhero on television, and in tonight's episode, she meets a man who believes that the world does not need a superhero like her, and that brings her into action from a way we don't have I haven't seen her do it before. As Maines told us, he is a whole new side of the character.
Showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller told Maines about the episode earlier in the season.
"Something happens to Nia's roommate, and she seeks revenge," Maines said of the original release. "It is an episode to show Dreamer as the guardian of the trans community."
We are about to see Dreamer "dip his toes in the watchful waters."
Maines describes Dreamer as a "happy and lucky type of hero,quot;, one who loves puns and writing on villains' faces in Sharpie.
"This episode shows Dreamer without any of that. It shows Dreamer and Nia just broken completely, and to the limit, and deep," says Maines. "She is no longer so happy, she jokes in the face of danger like a heroine. She is looking for blood."
We haven't seen Nia angry like this before, Maines says, and it was a lot of fun for her to play these "revenge blasts."
"This episode is the culmination of everything Nia has been through in the past two seasons," he explains. "Losing his mother and sister, losing his literal universe, and then also losing Brainiac, and then taking on all the usual bets of being a superhero. And then you have someone who attacks your roommate … someone who It's telling you, you know, stop doing what you love for being who you are, or I'm going to keep chasing, you know, trans people. It's very immediate, oh, someone needs to pay for this. "
Maines was part of the process of putting the episode together, working in the living room and on the phone with the writers to help discover what the episode needed to be and stream. Special attention was paid to how to represent both the villain and the victim.
"What do we want this episode to be?" Maines remembers the conversations. "Who do we want this villain to be? Do we want to give him a backstory? Does it matter what his backstory is? What lines do you want to give to whom? Who do we want to make these points? Do we want Nia?" To say all this, or what lines do we want to give Yvette, who is the victim here? "
We haven't gotten to know Yvette on the show that much yet, and one thing Maines and the showrunners and writers didn't want to do was "paint her solely as a victim."
"We wanted to show him that he was aware of his situation and you don't know it, like OMG, how did this happen?" Maines says. "There is a great scene between her and Nia, and they only talk like two trans women, like two trans women with different experiences. And they connect with that. And you know, they are two women who are aware of their situation." And it was really cool to try to do that episode and do it with such integrity and understanding. "
Maines says the scene felt particularly honest, as if she and Roxy Wood, who plays Yvette, were sitting and having a real conversation in front of the camera.
The whole situation gives people around Nia, particularly Kara and Brainy, a new perspective on what the trans community is going through, although they have trouble understanding why Nia reacts the way she does at first.
"You have Supergirl, she's dealt with villains of all kinds before and she's really saying, hey, listen, let's go find this guy, just stay with Yvette and make sure he's okay, this is what we do every week." Maines says. "And Nia says no, this is not what we do every week. This is not something you understand. This is not something you live with, hanging from your head. This is my community under assault. This is me, like a person, under assault. So she has her support, but really, this is an episode where Nia and Dreamer really say, I feel alone in this, and I feel like this is something I need to do my way. "
Brainy, who broke up with Nia due to the mission Lex Luthor has entrusted to her, desperately wants to help Nia but also can't jeopardize what she's doing.
"When she finds out what's going on, it's, I can't jeopardize the mission I'm on, but she's in trouble, what can I do to help her from here? So he's trying to balance himself without revealing too much. And he certainly doesn't reveal how he feels and how worried he is, but he continues to help in any way he can. "
Maines hopes that people will know how excited and proud she and the entire cast and crew are for having made an episode like this.
"It was such an amazing episode because the first day I walked on the set, people would come up to me and tell me how excited and happy they were to be able to do this story in Supergirl", she says." Everyone understood the importance of this episode and everyone was like, Nicole, I am very happy to be doing this. I am very excited for people to watch this episode. So it was a feeling not just for me, but for everyone in the set of importance surrounding this episode, which was really cool. "
Supergirl airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. at The CW.