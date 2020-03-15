How Supergirl is addressing violence against trans people

Supergirl he's getting serious tonight.

While half of the episode "Reality Bytes,quot; is devoted to crimes committed in a virtual world, the other half is based on the real-life problem of violence against trans people, an important topic for both Nia Nal and actress and activist who plays her, Nicole Maines.

Nia, aka Dreamer, is the first transgender superhero on television, and in tonight's episode, she meets a man who believes that the world does not need a superhero like her, and that brings her into action from a way we don't have I haven't seen her do it before. As Maines told us, he is a whole new side of the character.

Showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller told Maines about the episode earlier in the season.

"Something happens to Nia's roommate, and she seeks revenge," Maines said of the original release. "It is an episode to show Dreamer as the guardian of the trans community."

We are about to see Dreamer "dip his toes in the watchful waters."