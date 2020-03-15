Homeowner in El Cerrito fatally shoots a home invasion suspect – Up News Info San Francisco

EL CERRITO (Up News Info SF) – An El Cerrito owner fatally shot a suspect while trying to enter the man's residence early Saturday morning, authorities said.

El Cerrito police said the incident took place at a house in Cutting Bvld around 1:13 am. A woman called the 911 dispatch center and told them that she was curled up with her young daughter in a room while her armed husband had gone to confront someone trying to break into his home.

Officers who arrived were told that the husband had confronted the intruder when trying to enter the house through a glass door. The owner told police that he yelled at the intruder, but the suspect did not respond. Then, feeling a threat to his wife, daughter, and himself, the owner shot the intruder who immediately fled.

Officers later found the deceased man lying on the road near the residence.

The investigation has led officers to believe that the suspect was in the process of committing a robbery and that he had probably been committing other robberies in the area.

The identity of the dead man was not being revealed. At this point, no arrests have been made. The investigation was ongoing.