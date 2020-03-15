Hollywood box office plummets to lowest level in 20 years amid coronavirus panic

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hitting the world economy very hard. Earlier this week, various media reported, but The Hollywood Reporter specifically, that the coronavirus had caused losses of around $ 7 billion so far, with estimates indicating that it could reach $ 20 billion.

According to Billboard, the film industry's revenue was reduced to a minimum of 20 years. Official numbers have yet to be released, but estimates show there will be losses of around $ 56 million. Billboard reports that the last time there was a loss to this effect was in September 2000.

In September 2001, just two weekends after the fall of the Twin Towers, theaters were still making more than today's figures show. This Saturday, the countries of Pennsylvania and New Jersey demanded that movie theaters close their doors for now.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that No time to die Y Fast and Furious 9 both were postponed, with No time to die coming out in November of this year, rather than April, as originally planned. The international postponement of the film came shortly after its closure in China.

A distribution source who spoke to Billboard said the market has been "hit very hard,quot; and that the effect of the coronavirus will continue to be seen throughout the industry, especially this weekend. Since then, cinemas have been closing worldwide, including in Germany and the UK.

If social media is an indication of general public opinion, the panic has begun. Yesterday, Jana Kramer was greatly affected by social media users when she confirmed that she was still heading to Canada with her husband and two children, despite warnings to travelers. Stay at home.

Kramer then turned to his IG Stories to defend himself, arguing that producers told him that the production process would continue as planned. Kramer argued that she had to leave the country to go to Canada to work, or faced being sued for not showing up.

Ad

Today, The batman starring Robert Pattinson, also temporarily halted production for the next two weeks. The film is slated for release next year.



Post views:

0 0