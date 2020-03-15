His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

"Everything has gone to hell,quot;: the coronavirus economy

As countries in Europe focus on large gatherings, with Austria, Spain, and France limiting residents' comings and goings to needs like buying food, going to work, and seeking medical care, a clearer picture of the ramifications is emerging. of the coronavirus pandemic.

For weeks, we have heard warnings of disruptions to the economy and have seen intense volatility in the markets and delays in shipments from China. But now the stagnation in many of the activities we love has gone global.

%MINIFYHTML0a4c7aac6c61bfea0d46d422a6448f4511% %MINIFYHTML0a4c7aac6c61bfea0d46d422a6448f4512%

Sports events, from basketball to baseball to soccer, have been canceled, and speculation abounds as to whether the Tokyo Olympics can really continue; museums have been closed; Restaurants, bars and hotels in many parts of the world are under curfew, limited capacity or closed.

Some are forced to rework their business models; others have no remedy.

Not since the September 11, 2001 attacks did a crisis hit much of the American economy so quickly.