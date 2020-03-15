His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

"Everything has gone to hell,quot;: the coronavirus economy
As countries in Europe focus on large gatherings, with Austria, Spain, and France limiting residents' comings and goings to needs like buying food, going to work, and seeking medical care, a clearer picture of the ramifications is emerging. of the coronavirus pandemic.
For weeks, we have heard warnings of disruptions to the economy and have seen intense volatility in the markets and delays in shipments from China. But now the stagnation in many of the activities we love has gone global.
Sports events, from basketball to baseball to soccer, have been canceled, and speculation abounds as to whether the Tokyo Olympics can really continue; museums have been closed; Restaurants, bars and hotels in many parts of the world are under curfew, limited capacity or closed.
Some are forced to rework their business models; others have no remedy.
Not since the September 11, 2001 attacks did a crisis hit much of the American economy so quickly.
Worldwide:
-
Many governments, including Hong Kong, Beijing, and New Zealand, require some incoming international travelers to self-isolate for 14 days, while others prohibit people coming from hot spots like the US. USA See our full list of travel restrictions.
-
The death toll in Italy rose to 1,809, a 25 percent increase from the previous day and the largest one-day increase to date in any country.
-
US airports USA They were in chaos over the weekend when authorities implemented a new type of screening for passengers from Europe. Travelers described waiting for hours in thick crowds by the thousands.
-
The Netherlands announced a blockade that will last until April 6, closing most schools and childcare centers, as well as restaurants, cafes, gyms and sports clubs.
-
Scientists urge Britain's government to take stronger public health measures to match the economic relief strategy the government has introduced. And older residents are asked to isolate themselves.
If you have 8 minutes, it's worth it
One year after Christchurch
A year has passed since 51 people were killed in a terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand. Zulfirman Syah, above, was a hero and a victim: he dove over his 3-year-old son to save his life and was shot in the back and groin.
Our reporter and photographer He visited him, his wife, and his son for the past 12 months. The burning experience of the family points to forces that the world has not yet contained: weapons, technology and white supremacy.
This is what is happening the most.
Israel: At first, the 15 members of the combined list of predominantly Arab parties joined with legislators from Jewish parties to recommend the former army chief. Benny Gantz on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
US presidential race USA: Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont will meet in a debate in a few hours in Washington, without a study audience. Follow us on nytimes.com.
Snapshot: Above, two residents from the outskirts of Blagoveschensk, Russia, living with their cats, mice and rabbits. They are part of the Kremlin's plan to hand over land in Russia's Far East, which it has attracted some unusually free-thinking colonists.
What we are reading: Reflections of this scientific writer on the North Pole, published in the Scientific American Opinion section. "It is very relaxing to read about a place where time does not exist," writes Millie Tran, our deputy editor off the platform.
Now a break from the news
And now for the backstory on …
Reports from an active virus zone
Karen Weise, a technology reporter for the Times, described a family in the Seattle area adapt to online instruction while their schools are closed to decrease the spread of the coronavirus. We talked to her about how to deal with interruptions.
How did the Peistrup family handle the first day of online classes?
They were surprised that it went quite well. Erin Peistrup said she was lucky because she is a stay-at-home mother. This was a practical experience. But the children found their rhythm during the day. There was time for Erin to coordinate Little League and perform other tasks. They also arranged for their children to play with the neighbors during lunch and after school.
How was the school district prepared for home instruction?
The week before, they allowed students to borrow laptops and Internet access points, taught them how to set passwords, and advised families to sign up and make sure passwords worked. They closed for a day to make sure teachers could also use the system.
What about families who cannot stay home?
Around the region, people are beginning to build informal networks of adult supervision. For parents who can't be home during the day, I've heard stories of people offering to have classmates come to their homes to learn remotely. And the state has been looking to provide child care to children who really need it.
How is your family dealing with the coronavirus outbreak in the Seattle area?
Life has become much more circumscribed. People don't go out much. We are getting used to this being the new normal. I have a little boy and even he picks up some conversations. My family is talking about what happens if our daycare closes. Probably some combination of help from neighbors and amazing work shifts. This is what is potentially coming for individuals, businesses, and schools in other parts of the country.
