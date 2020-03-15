Hilary Duff closes rumors that she's having marriage problems

Trouble in paradise? No way!

Hilary Duff he is closing rumors about his love life. On Saturday morning, the 32-year-old star discovered a newspaper headline suggesting that she and her husband, Matthew Koma, they were having marital problems.

Note that the lifelong couple married in December and are parents to their one-year-old daughter, Banks. While the two started dating in 2017, they decided to take their romance to the next level a few months ago.

As the old saying goes, the rest is history!

After seeing the magazine headline (which said "Marriage on the rocks already?"), Duff couldn't help but share it on his social media page. It's safe to say that she closed those rumors with an elegant and cheeky response.

"Apparently (sic) mate (sic) and I are having problems,quot;, Younger The actress shared in her Instagram Stories, along with a picture of the tabloid that made those claims. "You still haven't told me …"