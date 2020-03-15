# HighRiskCovid19: online campaign urges respect for social distancing | Coronavirus pandemic news

The new coronavirus makes no exceptions. Based on the evidence so far, it can be transmitted in all areas and infect people of all ages.

But there are some who are more at risk than others.

Plus:

While 80 percent of patients experience mild illness, the World Health Organization (WHO) says that older people, whose immune defenses have decreased with age, appear to be more vulnerable to becoming seriously ill after contracting the virus. , which causes a highly infectious respiratory disease officially known as COVID-19.

Similarly, people with underlying health conditions like asthma, diabetes, and heart disease are at increased risk for infection.

In recent days, as country after country has stepped up containment efforts by imposing radical movement restrictions, people at increased risk of COVID-19 They have been sharing their stories online to underscore the importance of social distancing.

Using trends # HighRiskCovid19 hashtag, they are urging others to abide by measures to avoid overwhelming healthcare systems and save lives.

These are some of the messages published on social networks:

