HighRiskCovid19: online campaign urges respect for social distancing | Coronavirus pandemic news

The new coronavirus makes no exceptions. Based on the evidence so far, it can be transmitted in all areas and infect people of all ages.

But there are some who are more at risk than others.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML1b867cae85d33dd2a977dbfcd348171611% %MINIFYHTML1b867cae85d33dd2a977dbfcd348171612%

While 80 percent of patients experience mild illness, the World Health Organization (WHO) says that older people, whose immune defenses have decreased with age, appear to be more vulnerable to becoming seriously ill after contracting the virus. , which causes a highly infectious respiratory disease officially known as COVID-19.

Similarly, people with underlying health conditions like asthma, diabetes, and heart disease are at increased risk for infection.

In recent days, as country after country has stepped up containment efforts by imposing radical movement restrictions, people at increased risk of COVID-19 They have been sharing their stories online to underscore the importance of social distancing.

Using trends # HighRiskCovid19 hashtag, they are urging others to abide by measures to avoid overwhelming healthcare systems and save lives.

These are some of the messages published on social networks:

I have Grave's disease, fibro, cfs and asthma. Just because YOU are healthy does not mean that the rest of us are. Think more than yourself. I am a single mom. I would like to see my son graduate from college. # HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/nQyjuyMZI3 – ouCourtney Lynn🐧 (@ CourtneyLyn4128) March 15, 2020

I have osteogenesis imperfecta, which restricts my breathing. I have scarring in my lungs from frequent episodes of pneumonia. I also have cardiac arrhythmia when I have a fever. I am # HighRiskCovid19. Think of me when you break #Social distance. pic.twitter.com/3N05zPE4Ke – See Mia wash her hands 🧼👏🏼 🦮👩🏻‍🦽 (@SeeMiaRoll) March 15, 2020

I am 46 years old and have been taking immunosuppressants for 15 years. These medications prevent my body from fighting against itself and allow me to function. If you were to meet me, you would never know. I look 100% healthy. Don't take me away from my girls. My life matters Our lives matter. # HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/ibQRFUz09B – Gina Lee (@Gina_VFL) March 15, 2020