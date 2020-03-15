Here's why the creators of Angrezi Medium didn't pull out of the launch despite the coronavirus scare

Angrezi Medium is Irrfan Khan's comeback movie after two years of gap, given his health situation. Despite the Corona virus scare, the film was released on March 14, although theaters will remain closed until March 31 in New Delhi, Mumbai and other territories, it got off to a slow start at the box office. No wonder, then, that the film only produced Rs 4.03 crore on its opening day.

Dinesh Vijan, the producer of Angrezi Medium in an interview, explained how it was too late to withdraw from the launch. He said: "We had no choice as the film had already been released on the UAE-GCC market on Thursday when Delhi Prime Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) announced the closing of theaters later in the day. If We would have known three or four days ago that this would happen, we might have had time to rethink the launch, but Thursday was too late to back down. "

Speaking about Irrfan's reaction to everything, Dinesh said: "I think he is beyond all this. I spoke to him this morning and he is happy that those who have seen him are appreciating the film." Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor in 2018. He spent almost an entire year in London, where he received treatment for his condition. He returned to India to shoot the movie, but had to leave again when his health deteriorated.

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania. Irrfan plays the owner of a candy store and the single father of a girl, played by Radhika Madan. The film is a discontinued continuation of the 2017 hit, Hindi Medium.