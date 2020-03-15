Heidi Klum reveals that she and her husband have been tested for coronavirus

Heidi Klum is awaiting the results of her COVID-19 test. On Instagram on Saturday, Heidi Klum revealed that she and her man, Tom Kaulitz, were tested for the new virus that is sweeping the world and closing businesses everywhere.

About a day earlier, Klum told his online fans that he couldn't be tested, even though he went to not one but two different doctors. The star explained that she and Tom had felt sick in the past week, however, they were unable to get the proper tests.

Depending on the model, she and Tom are now kept separate from each other until they retrieve the evidence. The model added that they didn't want to risk spreading the virus to each other or to anyone else, so they decided to take time off from each other.

Klum added that "social distancing,quot; is what everyone in the world must do now to prevent the spread of the disease. On Tuesday, Heidi went home sick after reporting that she was not feeling well on the set of America has talent.

Entertainment Tonight reported Wednesday that Eric Stonestreet was to take his place. Until now, many networks have taken precautionary measures against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including interrupting production of some of the most important shows on air.

For example, on Thursday, Fremantle, the entertainment organization, revealed that America has talent It would no longer be recorded in front of a live audience due to fear of contamination. Some of the other shows that will face the viral epidemic include Family dispute Y The price is ok.

In addition, they had to cancel the Card sharks. Celebrities and public figures have been incessantly talking about the coronavirus in recent weeks, especially as cases continue to rise worldwide.

Ad

Earlier today, the coronavirus task force, meeting under the leadership of President Donald Trump, revealed that, in addition to the ban on travel to Europe to and from the United States, tourism from the United Kingdom would also be prohibited on Monday by the night.



Post views:

0 0