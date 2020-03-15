Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz kiss behind a glass plane as a couple self-quarantines amid a coronavirus pandemic

Both Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz are ill. They also took Coronavirus tests and while waiting for the results they were quarantined separately. Unlike Tom Hanks and his wife of 22 years, Rita Wilson, who are quarantined together in Australia after they both tested positive, Tom and Heidi are going through their quarantine alone. Heidi shared a video of herself kissing Tom Kaulitz through a glass panel and included a long legend that spoke about the importance of social estrangement. Although she and Tom are sick, they don't know if they have colds, flu, or coronaviruses, or if they both have the same thing.

Heidi publicly announced that she had had a fever and got sick shortly before the first day of filming for the new season of America has talent. New judge Sofía Vergara joined Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell on the judging panel for filming.

In his legend, Heidi Klum stated the following to her 7.1 million Instagram followers and to the world.

To be sure, we will stay separate until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (which we were finally able to get today) back. We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sick … even each other! As much as you want to hug and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not extend yourself further. ❤️

You can watch the video of Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz kissing through the glass below.

Fans have been deeply concerned about Heidi Klum since she posted from her bed that she was ill and unable to go to work. New York is facing a major coronavirus crisis, and although she and Tom live in New York City (which is currently under siege by Covid-19 and faces possible closure), the recording would begin in Pasadena, California.

At this point, it is unclear whether the government will begin to limit travel between states, but it is currently an option that they are considering. Right now, travel restrictions are being imposed in certain European countries and the United States.

