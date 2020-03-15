Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz undergo coronavirus testing and remain

Heidi klum She says she was finally tested for the new coronavirus after saying last week that she felt sick and couldn't get tested.

Now the 46-year-old woman. America has talent Judge and supermodel awaits the results while she is quarantined at home. Meanwhile, her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, recently returned from abroad, was also tested for the virus and is also taking refuge in her home … away from her.

"Like many of you, I have also been ill all week and unfortunately my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago also feels ill," Klum wrote on Instagram on Friday night. "To be safe, we will stay separate until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (which we were finally able to get today). We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sick … even each other! hug him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️ "

Klum shared a video of her and her husband, 30, kissing through a closed window.