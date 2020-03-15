Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz undergo coronavirus testing and remain

Heidi klum She says she was finally tested for the new coronavirus after saying last week that she felt sick and couldn't get tested.
Now the 46-year-old woman. America has talent Judge and supermodel awaits the results while she is quarantined at home. Meanwhile, her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, recently returned from abroad, was also tested for the virus and is also taking refuge in her home … away from her.
"Like many of you, I have also been ill all week and unfortunately my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago also feels ill," Klum wrote on Instagram on Friday night. "To be safe, we will stay separate until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (which we were finally able to get today). We don't want to spread germs and risk others getting sick … even each other! hug him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ❤️ "
Klum shared a video of her and her husband, 30, kissing through a closed window.
Kaulitz's gang, hotel tokyo, had recently performed in Mexico before shortening his tour, which would continue in South America. More than 6,000 people have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus and more than 163,000 have tested positive in more than 110 countries since it was first discovered in Wuhan, China, late last year. In the United States, 62 people died and more than 3,100 people tested positive.
Coronavirus tests are difficult to obtain in the country due to government bureaucracy, even in large, well-funded hospitals in major cities. Dozens of people who reported cold and flu-like symptoms and hope to be tested for the virus, which is especially dangerous for the elderly and immunocompromised, have been rejected in recent weeks.
Millions of people around the world have self-isolated in their homes in an attempt to minimize the risk of contracting the virus, and many countries impose border, school and business closings, as well as mandatory quarantines and travel restrictions. Filming in America has talent and other major Hollywood productions have closed.
"These are weird times … but right now, you remember what is really important: the people you love and keeping them safe," Klum wrote. "Social distancing is what we all need to do now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay home. if you can and physically distance yourself from other people … especially if you don't feel well. "
"I see all the beautiful things that people do around the world and that gives me hope!" She continued. "By sending all of you love, positivity and healing vibes … together we can overcome this, but we must be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future. #Socialdistancing #washyourhands # stayput # bekindtoeachother."
%MINIFYHTML70753fd6cb00bf96999f8b924a6c105a17%