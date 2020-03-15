He has 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer and has nowhere to sell them.

On March 1, the day after the first coronavirus death was announced in the United States, brothers Matt and Noah Colvin went out in a silver SUV to pick up a hand sanitizer. Driving through Chattanooga, Tennessee, they hit a Dollar Tree, then a Walmart, a Staples, and a Home Depot. In each store, they cleaned the shelves.

Over the next three days, Noah Colvin took a 1,300-mile road trip through Tennessee and Kentucky, filling a U-Haul truck with thousands of bottles of hand sanitizer and thousands of packages of antibacterial wipes, mostly "small holes,quot; dollar stores on the wall in the woods, "said his brother." The main metropolitan areas were cleaned up. "

Matt Colvin stayed at home near Chattanooga, getting ready for more wipes and disinfectant popsicles he had ordered, and started listing them on Amazon. Colvin said he had released 300 bottles of hand sanitizer and immediately sold them for between $ 8 and $ 70 each, higher multiples than he had bought from them. For him, "it was crazy money." For many others, it was taking advantage of a pandemic.

The next day, Amazon took out their items and thousands of other listings of disinfectants, wipes, and face masks. The company suspended some of the sellers behind the listings and warned many others that if prices continued to rise, they would lose their accounts. EBay soon followed with even stricter measures, banning any sale of masks or disinfectant in the US. USA

Now, as millions of people search in vain for hand sanitizer to protect themselves from the spread of the coronavirus, Colvin is sitting on 17,700 bottles with little idea of ​​where to sell them.

"It has been a lot of whiplash," he said. "From being in a situation where what I have coming and going could put my family in a really good financial place for,quot; What the hell am I going to do with all this? ""

Colvin is one of probably thousands of sellers who have amassed stocks of crucial hand sanitizers and respiratory masks that many hospitals are now rationing, according to interviews with eight Amazon sellers and posts on private Facebook and Telegram groups of dozens more. Amazon said it had recently removed hundreds of thousands of listings and suspended thousands of vendor accounts for coronavirus-related price increases.

Amazon, eBay, Walmart and other online trading platforms are trying to prevent their sellers from over-profiting from a public health crisis. While the companies aimed to discourage people from stockpiling those products and increasing their prices, many vendors had already cleaned up their local stores and started selling the products online.

Now both the physical and digital shelves are almost empty.

Mikeala Kozlowski, a nurse in Dudley, Massachusetts, has been searching for hand sanitizer since before giving birth to her first child, Nora, on March 5. When he searched the stores, which were sold out, he skipped the gas supply to avoid tampering with the pump. And when you reviewed Amazon, you couldn't find it for less than $ 50.

"You are being selfish, accumulating resources for your own personal gain," he said of the vendors.

Sites like Amazon and eBay have spawned a growing industry of independent sellers who get items that are discounted or hard to find in stores to post online and sell around the world.

These vendors call it retail arbitrage, a 21st-century career that makes adults buy everything from limited-production cereals to Fingerling Monkeys, a once-fashionable toy. Bargain hunters look for anything they can sell with marked marking. In the past few weeks, they found perhaps their greatest opportunity: a pandemic.

As they looked at Amazon's most popular search list, the terms "Purell," "N95 Mask," and "Clorox Wipes," sellers said, they did what they had learned to do: absorb the offer and sell it for what the market wanted. would bear

Initially, the strategy worked. For several weeks, prices skyrocketed for some of the top search results for disinfectants, masks, and wipes on Amazon, according to a New York Times analysis of historical Jungle Scout prices, which tracks data from Amazon sellers. . The data shows that both Amazon and third-party sellers like Colvin increased their prices, which then mainly fell when Amazon took action against the price increase this month.

At high prices, people were still buying the goods in droves, and Amazon slashed about 15% and eBay about 10%, depending on price and seller.

Then companies, pressured by growth review regulators and customers, crackdown. After the measures last week, Amazon went further on Wednesday, restricting sales of any coronavirus-related products from certain sellers.

"The price increase is a clear violation of our policies, unethical and, in some areas, illegal," Amazon said in a statement. "In addition to canceling these third-party accounts, we appreciate the opportunity to work directly with state attorneys general to prosecute bad actors."

Colvin, 36, a former Air Force technical sergeant, said he started selling on Amazon in 2015, making it a six-figure career selling Nike shoes and pet toys, and following trends.

In early February, when the headlines announced the spread of the coronavirus in China, Colvin saw an opportunity to capitalize. A nearby liquidation firm was selling 2,000 "pandemic packages," remnants of a missing company. Each came with 50 masks, four small bottles of hand sanitizer, and a thermometer. The price was $ 5 per package. Colvin haggled it for $ 3.50 and bought them all.

Colvin keeps a hand sanitizer in a storage closet. —Doug Strickland / The New York Times

He quickly sold 2,000 of the 50 mask packs on eBay, priced at $ 40 to $ 50 each, and sometimes more. He declined to disclose his gain on record but said it was substantial.

Success whetted his appetite. When he saw the panicked public begin to use disinfectant and wet wipes, he and his brother started to stock up.

Elsewhere, other Amazon sellers were doing the same.

Chris Anderson, an Amazon seller in central Pennsylvania, said he and a friend had driven through Ohio, buying about 10,000 masks at stores. He used coupons to buy 10-packs for around $ 15 each and sold them for $ 40 to $ 50. After Amazon's cut and other costs, he estimates, he made a profit of $ 25,000.

Anderson now has 500 packages of antibacterial wipes after Amazon stopped him from selling them for $ 19 each, compared to $ 16 weeks earlier. He bought the packages for $ 3 each.

Eric, an Ohio trucker who spoke on the condition that his last name not be released because he feared Amazon would retaliate, said he had also collected about 10,000 masks in stores. He bought each 10-pack for around $ 20 and sold most for about $ 80 each, though some cost $ 125.

"Even at $ 125 a box, they sold almost instantly," he said. "It was amazing in what you could charge."

He estimates he made $ 35,000 to $ 40,000 in profit.

You now have 1,000 more skins in order, but you are not sure what to do with them. He said Amazon had been vague about what constituted a price increase, scaring sellers who don't want to risk losing their ability to sell on your site.

For regulators and many others, vendors are sitting in a stockpile of medical supplies during a pandemic. The attorney general's offices in California, Washington and New York are investigating the price increase related to the coronavirus. California's price increase law prohibits sellers from raising prices by more than 10 percent after officials declare an emergency. New York law prohibits sellers from charging an "excessively excessive price,quot; during emergencies.

An official with the Washington attorney general's office said the agency believed it could apply the state's consumer protection law to sue the platforms or vendors, even if they are not in Washington, as long as they tried to sell to Washington residents. .

Colvin's brother Noah Colvin moved boxes of hand sanitizer from his brother's storage locker on Thursday. —Doug Strickland / The New York Times

Colvin does not believe he has been raising prices. While he charged $ 20 at Amazon for two bottles of Purell for $ 1 each, he said people forget that their price includes their labor, Amazon fees, and around $ 10 shipping. (Alcohol-based disinfectant is expensive to ship because officials consider it a hazardous material.)

Current price increase laws "are not built for today's day and age," Colvin said. "They were built for the Billy Bob service station by doubling the amount it charges for gas during a hurricane."

He added: "Just because it cost me $ 2 at the store doesn't mean it won't cost me $ 16 to bring it to your doorstep."

But what about the morality of accumulation products that can prevent the spread of the virus, just for profit?

Colvin said he was simply fixing "inefficiencies in the market." Some areas of the country need these products more than others, and he is helping to deliver supply on demand.

"There is overwhelmingly overwhelming demand in certain cities right now," he said. "The Dollar General in the middle of nowhere outside Lexington, Kentucky doesn't have that."

He thought about it more.

"I honestly feel like it's a public service," he added. "They pay me for my public service."

As for his arsenal, Colvin said he would probably try to sell it locally now.

"If I can make a slight profit, that's fine," he said. "But I'm not looking to be in a situation where he appears on the front page of the news because he's the guy who hoarded 20,000 bottles of disinfectant that I'm selling for 20 times more than it cost me."

After The New York Times published this article on Saturday morning, Colvin said he was exploring ways to donate all of the supplies.