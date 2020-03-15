Grant Williams compared Celtics and Lakers players to Space Jam characters

Grant Williams is doing his best to make the most of life without the NBA.

The Celtics rookie, in his Instagram story on Saturday, compared the Celtics players and some Lakers to the characters in the movie "Space Jam."

First, he called Marcus Smart the Tasmanian Devil, also known as Taz. Then he introduced himself to Lola Bunny, and he said "Oh look at JT,quot;, referring to Jayson Tatum. "Nice boy, JT. When Lola Bunny dribbled the ball across her legs and made a move, Williams said, “Jayson Tatum, right there. Dodge."

If you're bored, check out my IG story, great comparisons there🤷🏽‍♂️😂 – Grant Williams (@ Grant2Will) March 14, 2020

Then came the Daffy Duck. "Ahh shit," said Williams. "That could be me. Goofball. Then Daffy stepped onto the court and was disappointed when the crowd fell silent. "It's definitely me," added Williams.

He considered his options and gave Jaylen Brown the role of Bugs Bunny. "So the leader, Kemba Walker," said Williams, as Michael Jordan ran through the tunnel. "Calm, cool and serene,quot;. Williams called Gordon Hayward "the old woman," aka Granny, and Tremont Waters became Tweety.

Williams faced the Celtics against the Los Angeles Lakers. "It is appropriate, right?" Then when the Monstars ran menacingly, Williams named them LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Dwight Howard, noting how tall they are. He gave Rajon Rondo the title of "The Short,quot; and completed all five with Kyle Kuzma. "Kuzma has to be green, with pink hair."

Rob Pelinka, the Lakers general manager, appeared when Mr. Swackhammer, then Wayne Knight, aka Stan Polodak, appeared on screen, "and Williams asked," Is that Brad? "referring to teammate Brad Wanamaker … not coach Brad Stevens.

Then Walker, aka Jordan, made a speech to the team at halftime, and Bugs, aka Jaylen, put the finishing touches on Jordan's "Secret Things,quot;. "Is that juice smart?" Williams asked. He then referenced Brown's "new haircut,quot; when Bugs grew stronger. "He's about to go for 20 and 10, huh? No more flat top. Now he has the muscles, huh?

When a Monstar flew towards Tatum, aka Lola, in the second half, Brown, aka Bugs, dove to save the day. Something to protect Jayson, right, JB? Fire and ice, man. Fire and ice. "Then Wanamaker was hit by Monstars, and his shot somehow hit the rim." Cash! Lead the league in 3-point percentage, huh? Williams added.

"Here comes (Daniel) Theis to save us," Williams said when Bill Murray entered. "Maybe it could be of some help," Murray said. Then Theis gave Daffy some advice, and Williams confessed he needed it, saying he fouls "all the time." "You have six fouls, right?" Williams said. "I could also use all six."