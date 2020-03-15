Governor Newsom orders bars, cellars closed; Home Isolation for All People Age 65 and Over – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLa60fb19f19a4ac9b8eaf61c76ea9cffd11% %MINIFYHTMLa60fb19f19a4ac9b8eaf61c76ea9cffd12%

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California bars, nightclubs, wineries and breweries were ordered to close on Sunday, while all older people were told to isolate themselves in their homes as health officials seek to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

At an afternoon press conference, Newsom announced that the state now had a total of 335 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus, along with six deaths.

%MINIFYHTMLa60fb19f19a4ac9b8eaf61c76ea9cffd13% %MINIFYHTMLa60fb19f19a4ac9b8eaf61c76ea9cffd14%

In addition to those over 65, Newsom also asked people with chronic conditions to insulate themselves at home.

%MINIFYHTMLa60fb19f19a4ac9b8eaf61c76ea9cffd15% %MINIFYHTMLa60fb19f19a4ac9b8eaf61c76ea9cffd16%

"We are doing this with our eyes wide open at the magnitude of what that means and the need to provide comprehensive services to support our older adults who need medical supplies, who need meals and the like," Newsom said.

At least 13 separate working groups were working to create logistics and processes to supply needed supplies to the elderly confined to their homes, Newsom said.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Newsom also said that while bars and wineries and the like would be closed, restaurants will be allowed to continue serving customers, but at half their capacity to allow room for social distancing.

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom said Sunday that an online portal will be launched on a limited basis to help people determine if they need to be tested for the new coronavirus in California.

The online portal that Verily, a division of Google / Alphabet, will launch on Monday, will be initially available to people in Santa Clara County and San Mateo County and will later expand to the Central Valley and other counties at a later date. .

President Donald Trump on Friday highlighted the Verily portal, which would allow people with symptoms or who have come into contact with coronavirus patients to determine if they can be referred for testing and where they can be referred for testing, and said Google would launch "Very Quickly,quot; a National Launch of Coronavirus Testing Website.

However, hours later, the Silicon Valley giant clarified that deployment would be slower than promised and focused first on the Bay Area.

"We are developing a tool to help classify people for Covid-19 testing," said Google. "Verily is in the early stages of development and plans to implement tests in the Bay Area, hoping to expand more widely over time."