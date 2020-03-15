Google says it's building Trump's coronavirus website that it didn't know it was building – BGR

%MINIFYHTML2b166c4cd58ccb93d763d3645b267ad011% %MINIFYHTML2b166c4cd58ccb93d763d3645b267ad012%

Google announced this weekend that it is working with the US government. USA On a national COVID-19 coronavirus information website.

Trump's revelation caught the company off guard during Friday's national emergency announcement that Google was developing such a website.

Google said at the time that the only website in development was actually made by Verily, and was not supposed to be a service available across the country. Now, however, Google says it is building a site like the one Trump described.

President Donald Trump said Friday that Google was working on a new coronavirus detection site, part of the administration's measures to combat the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States. The revelation that some 1,700 Google engineers were developing the site came after Trump declared the new coronavirus a national emergency. Google was caught off guard at the time, and reports that followed revealed that Google was not working on any type of site and was shocked to see Trump's details. Trump's claim appeared to be partly true, as Alphabet's sister company Verily was working on a ranking tool for the COVID-19 tests, but the site was in the early stages of development. It was also not supposed to be a national tool for COVID-19 testing.

Here is Verily's initial response to Trump's announcement:

We are developing a tool to help classify people for COVID-19 testing. Verily is in the early stages of development and plans to implement tests in the Bay Area, hoping to expand more widely over time. %MINIFYHTML2b166c4cd58ccb93d763d3645b267ad013% %MINIFYHTML2b166c4cd58ccb93d763d3645b267ad014% We appreciate the support of government officials and industry partners and we thank the Google engineers who have volunteered to be part of this effort.

%MINIFYHTML2b166c4cd58ccb93d763d3645b267ad015% %MINIFYHTML2b166c4cd58ccb93d763d3645b267ad016%

The Verily tool was targeted at healthcare workers, the company revealed in a follow-up statement. Trump's statement made it seem like something much more advanced than that, capable of helping authorities across the country:

I want to thank Google. Google is helping to develop a website. It will be done very quickly, unlike past websites, to determine if a test is warranted and to facilitate the test at a convenient nearby location. By the way, we have many, many places behind us. We cover this country and large parts of the world, by the way. We are not going to talk about the world at the moment, but we cover our country very, very strongly. Stores in virtually all locations. Google has 1,700 engineers working on this now. They have made tremendous progress.

Since then, however, Google announced that it will, in fact, work with the US government. USA On a nationwide website "that includes information on the symptoms of COVID-19, information on risks and tests."

Here is Google's full statement, as posted to his Twitter account @Google_Comms in a series of tweets:

We are fully aligned and continue to work with the US government. USA To contain the spread of COVID-19, inform citizens, and protect the health of our communities. Google is partnering with the US Government. USA To develop a nationwide website that includes information on symptoms, risk, and information on COVID-19 testing. This is in addition to other measures we are taking, including: a Google "home page promotion,quot; to promote greater awareness of the simple steps citizens can take to prevent the spread of the disease. The work being done by our sister company Verily to launch a pilot website that will allow people to conduct a risk assessment and schedule their assessment at sites in the Bay Area. Promotion of authorized information through Google Search and YouTube; take steps to protect users from misinformation, including phishing, conspiracy theories, malware, and misinformation. Implement free access to our advanced Hangouts Learn about video conferencing capabilities for all G Suite and G Suite for Education customers globally until 7/01/20; advance health research and science; and financially support global aid efforts

"We are fully aligned and continue to work with the US government. USA To contain the spread of COVID-19, inform citizens, and protect the health of our communities. (1/6) https://t.co/eI1uXra6AB – Google Communications (@Google_Comms) March 15, 2020

Google has not disclosed an actual URL for the site across the country, nor did it offer any launch information. However, given the gravity of the situation, the first version of the site is likely to launch soon.

