LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Getty Center and Villa Getty will also be closed to the public from Saturday due to coronavirus problems, and will remain closed until further notice.

In a statement, Getty says some of its employees will transition to work remotely, while others will remain on-site.

%MINIFYHTML19f44e434557804289a4a5dc53da188411% %MINIFYHTML19f44e434557804289a4a5dc53da188412%

Getty says it will support all employees during the shutdown.