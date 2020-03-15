Georgia second state to postpone pres. primary about coronavirus

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia's March 24 presidential primaries were postponed until May due to fears about the new coronavirus, state election officials announced Saturday, a day after Louisiana also postponed its primaries.

Early voting in person, which started statewide on March 2, will be suspended and the elections will move to May 19, when the other 2020 primary elections are held in Georgia, Georgia Secretary of State Brad said. Raffensperger, in a statement.

In addition to public safety, a big consideration was the risk the virus posed to poll workers, who are often older, election officials said.

"Events are moving fast and my highest priority is protecting the health of our poll workers and the community at large," said Raffensperger.

The action followed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's signing of an emergency declaration that unlocked radical powers to fight COVID-19. In a speech Saturday, the governor renewed a call to houses of worship, schools and others to consider canceling large meetings as cases in the state increase.

On Friday, Louisiana became the first state to postpone its presidential primaries due to the virus.

As of Saturday, the virus had infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and had killed more than 5,800. The United States counted more than 2,100 infections and 60 deaths, as President Donald Trump expanded the travel ban from Europe by adding Britain and Ireland to the list.

Georgia reports 66 confirmed cases, most concentrated in the Atlanta metropolitan area. A death in the state has been attributed to the virus.

Cobb County Director of Elections Janine Eveler said in an interview Saturday night that her metropolitan Atlanta county had seen "a little over 100,quot; poll workers resign in recent days due to fears about the virus. "Every day we had more and more poll workers who wanted to retire due to concerns about their health," Eveler said, adding that she believed the decision to postpone the election was the right one.

Trump is the only candidate in Georgia's Republican presidential primary vote.

The Democratic race has come down to a two-man showdown between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, with Biden leading the delegate count nationwide. In states that have already held their primaries, Biden has been outperforming Sanders among the key demographic groups at stake in Georgia's democratic politics, including African Americans and suburban voters, and has been endorsed by large numbers of state officials and local.

Raffensperger's office said the decision to postpone the election was made in consultation with the state Democratic and Republican parties.

"Our priority is to protect the health and safety of all Georgians and to ensure that as many people as possible have the opportunity to vote," said State Senator Nikema Williams, chairman of the Georgia Democratic Party, according to the statement. "Continuing voting in person could compromise both goals."

All votes already cast, including in-person and absentee ballots, will be counted, the statement said.

As of Thursday, 224,000 voters had already voted in the primaries, according to the Associated Press Elections Research.

The delayed choice is the latest in a long list of disruptions in everyday life that the virus has caused.

School districts that cover the majority of Georgia's 1.8 million public school students have announced closings. Among many postponed or canceled events are the NCAA Final Four basketball tournament in Atlanta, the Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Savannah, and the Masters golf tournament in Augusta.