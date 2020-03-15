Future stepmother does not want to create Cinderfella – Up News Info

Dear Readers, Every year I walk away from my daily column to work on other creative projects. I've put together some "Best of,quot; thematic columns from 10 years ago. (Some of the content has been lightly edited). I will be back in two weeks with new columns.

Dear Amy: My fiance and her 12-year-old son recently moved in with me, and I want to set some household boundaries without looking like an evil stepmother.

My future stepson is a good boy, but he doesn't do the little things around the house that I'd like him to do, like push his chair after dinner, put his own dishes in the dishwasher after a meal, put down the toilet, taking out trash (your chore) unless asked, etc.

I quite agree (although I admit that I am used to ordering and I like things tidy), but I think that if we are going to keep the house clean and presentable, everyone can do our part.

On the other hand, I can also see that these requests seem controlled, and I want to try to avoid that.

His father always supports everything I ask and will ask his son to do these things if I ask him. I just wanted to try it first to establish some authority. Any suggestion?

– stepmother to be

Dear stepmother: This teenager is doing what all children his age do. Sometimes you will remember to do things without asking, and sometimes you will forget. Sometimes it will be nice and sometimes not so much. You shouldn't waste your true authority and interrupt the positive growth of this relationship with something as trivial as stopping pushing a chair after eating.

Stepparents have a complicated role in a child's life. The first thing you should establish is your warmth, trust, affection, and friendship. This takes time. Once trust is established, authority will flow from that.

During the initial period of their coexistence, his father must review the house rules with him and face the music in terms of any rejection. You should see him as the primary parent, and you as a supporting backup.

You should always strive for the long-term vision. A good relationship is more important than a tidy home. Give the child enough time to adjust and offer opportunities for self-governance. He may have ideas for ways he can be helpful around the house. You should ask him to choose ways to contribute, to be easy on him when he falls apart, and to give him credit when he does it right.

Dear Amy: I have been in a book group of about 10 members for eight years. About a year ago, I invited a neighbor, let's call her "Fanny Dashwood,quot;, to join the group without knowing her well.

This was a mistake; she is abrasive, aggressive and rude.

Every time my two close friends (other group members) and I do something together, Fanny confronts us and asks why she wasn't invited. When we have larger group meetings based on books, we invite her.

A member of the book group is planning a camping trip for a family occasion; several members go because they have known this family for many years. When Fanny found out, she confronted the woman at the meeting and said, "Is it a group camping trip?" So Fanny was invited to her and her two big dogs on the trip, much to our dismay.

We no longer want her in the group, and she is not welcome on the trip. How should we handle this?

– Minnesota average

Dear Mean?: Because you invited Fanny to the group, you must politely hold the door for her to come out. You say, "Fanny, I'm so sorry, but this isn't working. Since you're such a divisive member of the book group, I'll have to ask you to step aside. I'm so sorry, but this doesn't quite fit."

The person organizing the camping trip should take care of this uninvited guest. Fanny can stomp and whistle, but she was doing this anyway. Turn the page of this episode and start a new chapter. And remember: it is a "group of books,quot;, not a "group of friends,quot;.

Your "Fanny Dashwood,quot; is a Jane Austen character who comes to life, so I'll leave you with a quote from Mansfield Park: "If one scheme of happiness fails, human nature becomes another; if the first calculation is wrong, we do a better second … "

