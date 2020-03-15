Frisco Man, 32, is Collin County's eighth suspected positive case of coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A 32-year-old Frisco resident is Collin County's eighth suspected positive of COVID-19, officials announced Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said this is also Frisco's fifth case since the first was announced last Monday, which was also the first positive case in North Texas.

According to officials, the new case involves a 32-year-old man with no underlying health conditions and not related to the other positive cases. Authorities did not say what his travel history is. He is currently isolated in his home.

It was Saturday that authorities reported the sixth and seventh case of suspected positive cases in Collin County of two Plano residents, a 47-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man. Both have no underlying conditions and are isolated in their own homes.

On Friday, authorities said a 40-year-old woman in Frisco with no underlying health conditions reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. She is also quarantined at her home.

