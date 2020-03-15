Former Valencia Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala tests positive for coronavirus | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLda190067830aee177d3cee284b99f08e11% %MINIFYHTMLda190067830aee177d3cee284b99f08e12%





Eliaquim Mangala spent five years at Manchester City

Former Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala is one of five Valencia players and coaches who have tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday morning it was announced that Mangala's teammate Ezequiel Garay became the first La Liga player to test positive for the virus.

Later, five Valencia players and coaches emerged who isolated themselves after testing positive.

Mangala has confirmed that it is one of those, he said: "I knew today that I am a positive coronavirus.

"I feel fine and have no symptoms associated with the virus. However, I am confined at home and separated from my family."

"I learned that we can carry the virus without symptoms, so I recommend that everyone follow confinement measures and avoid contact with other people as much as possible, even if they feel good."

City have sent their best wishes to their former defender on social media.

They said: "Everyone in Manchester City wishes you a speedy recovery, Eliaquim."

The League announced on Thursday that Spain's first and second divisions were suspended until the weekend of April 4.