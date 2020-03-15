Former Staff Representative Adam Schiff tests positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A former staff member of Representative Adam Schiff has tested positive for COVID-19.

The representative says that a staff member left the office 10 days ago.

"As a result, we consult with the attending physician in the Chamber and will act on his recommendations," Schiff said. "Medical professionals believe that my former staff member probably contracted the virus after leaving the office, but we will still take additional precautions in the coming days."

Schiff said the former staff member feels better. No current staff member has reported flu-like symptoms at this time.

"Even before receiving this notification, we had postponed events and meetings in my district, and I requested that my staff work from home for the foreseeable future as a precaution," he added.