Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler Brisbane Roar wins as Australian league continues amid coronavirus | Football news

Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar team recorded another victory as Australia's A-League continues on despite the coronavirus outbreak.

They beat Central Coast Mariners 1-0, a victory that took them to fourth in the table and headed to a place in the playoff final.

Next weekend's games are likely to be played behind closed doors, however, once a government directive to ban non-essential gatherings goes into effect on Monday, more than 500 people will go into effect.

Fowler said Sky Sports News: "It is to wait and see right now, it is a global problem, not only Australia, we will be guided by the authorities, but the health of everyone must be paramount in moments like this."

After Scott McDonald's goal at the end of halftime was enough to seal the victory, the former Liverpool forward Fowler said: "It was another good professional performance against a Mariners team that presented a great challenge, but I was delighted with how the players reacted to that.

"As we have been, we will go ahead and see where that takes us. There is an incredible attitude and spirit within the club and we are all looking forward to the next game, we also have a huge appetite for being so successful." As we can and honestly right now, the players are performing at the level we are establishing at the club, we are heading into the next game powered by good performances that we will strive to maintain until the end of the season. "

Brisbane is awaiting news on whether its game with Melbourne Victory will continue next weekend. Melbourne must return from Wellington NZ and may require a 14-day isolation period depending on government requirements upon entering the country.