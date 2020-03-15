For Pakistan, the Taliban-United States agreement is an opportunity for stability | Taliban

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was a visibly happy man at the signing ceremony for the peace agreement between the United States and the Taliban on February 29 in Qatar's capital Doha. Smiling approvingly at the photographs, several analysts compared him on Twitter to a proud "father of the bride / groom."

Qureshi had good reason to be satisfied: Islamabad & # 39; s politics In pushing for a negotiated deal with the insurgents, the stone in the shoe of his relationship with Washington was claimed by the deal. For more than 10 years, it had resisted increasing pressure from the US. USA For his stubborn refusal to act or expel self-exiled Taliban leaders based on Pakistani soil, hoping that the White House would come to terms with the uselessness of the country's longest country. war.

%MINIFYHTML2cf5556b1e1f9821708cac6821f4b0b611% %MINIFYHTML2cf5556b1e1f9821708cac6821f4b0b612%

When the time came, the Pakistani government facilitated the negotiations and gave a boost to President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, winning praise of the mercurial leader during his recent tour of India, just 20 months after he released a humiliating audience ultimatum to Islamabad to stop providing safe havens to terrorists and cut military aid.

Correspondingly, the agreement was signed on behalf of the Taliban by their political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was arrested in Karachi 10 years ago by the Pakistani security services in a joint operation with the CIA.

The agreement between the United States and the Taliban, which foresees the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan by the end of April next year, is beneficial to Pakistan. After you have played the peacemaker, you can no longer blame any delay in intra-afghan talks.

The responsibility now falls on President Ashraf Ghani and his rival former CEO Abdullah Abdullah to solve your power hard, after a tainted election, and present a united front during negotiations with the Taliban on a political agreement. Ghani, in particular, has shown a penchant for risk by linking his approval for the gradual release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners – a key component of the peace agreement with the United States – for the international recognition of his reelection.

Assuming the process takes off, Pakistan can realistically expect relative stability along its 1,250-mile long western border with Afghanistan for the first time since the December 1979 Soviet invasion.

The agreement between the United States and the Taliban includes a condition for the coordinated ISIL group anti-terrorism operations against the Khorasan governorate (ISIS), ISIL-K, established in eastern Afghanistan in early 2015 by dissident Taliban commanders and Pakistan Taliban known by the acronym TTP, fleeing a decisive military operation in North Waziristan. Since then, they have waged a cross-border hit-and-run campaign against the Pakistanis. security cash, parallel to a deadly campaign shelling in Jalalabad and Kabul.

The effectiveness of the joint operations was demonstrated in November, when US and Afghan forces, in coordination with specifically deployed Taliban units and Pakistani forces located along the nearby border, deprived ISIL-K forces of their territorial beachhead. in Nangarhar Province.

Hundreds of surviving fighters have migrated from the north to the remote provinces of Kunar and Nurestan, where they continue to be persecuted by the United States. combat aircraft.

As an immediate reward for their role in the peace process, Pakistan wants decisive coordinated action to end the threat they pose to itself and to the rest of the region as soon as possible.

The dismemberment of ISIL-K and its TTP allies, in parallel to the intra-Afghan talks, would allow Pakistan to accelerate the repatriation of the 1.4 million Afghan refugees it still houses, including Taliban exiles.

It can then seal its recently fenced border with Afghanistan, nullifying Kabul's opposition to Perimeter produced by British colonial cartographers.

In due course, this would greatly alleviate pressure on Pakistan's military forces at a time when tensions with India are the worst in a generation. It deployed around 170,000 troops, about a third of the Pakistani army, to defeat the TTP and secure the border with Afghanistan.

They have mostly remained in place, despite India aerial incursion A year ago and the persistent skirmish on the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region that occurred. Pakistan hopes that its cooperation in Afghanistan will convince the United States to rely on Trump's good friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to avoid other climbing.

For that to happen, Pakistan must deliver on its promises to repatriate the Taliban, particularly the notorious faction of the Haqqani Network, and shut down anti-India teams like Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM)They have been inspired by the success of their Afghan brothers. It also means that Pakistan must maintain a respectable distance from intra-Afghan talks, to avoid accusations of interference.

Foreign Minister Qureshi set the parameters for Pakistan's policy by warning against "spoilers,quot;, a barely concealed attack on the opportunism of Ghani and India, a long-time ally of Afghan politicians at odds with Pakistan, such as the former chief executive Abdullah. Islamabad also wants Washington stay outside of his disputes with Kabul to make him less likely to resort to rhetoric against Pakistan, or to collude with New Delhi.

At the end of this rainbow is Pakistan's desire to rebuild its intermittent strategic relationship with the United States. It is deeply concerned that the suspension of US military aid has compromised its defense capabilities, and even more concerned about Washington's enthusiasm for arm India as a counterweight to China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

To achieve this end, Pakistan must stop using armed groups to fight on its behalf in its conflicts with other countries. It certainly will not happen overnight, and it depends heavily on the outcome of the Afghan peace process, but decision makers in Islamabad know that they will not have a better opportunity to achieve sustainable stability.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.