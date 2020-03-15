Footballers face uncertain battle over fitness, says James McFadden | Football news

%MINIFYHTML36c46e6d23b8d23107161df79db8a16b11% %MINIFYHTML36c46e6d23b8d23107161df79db8a16b12%









Continuing uncertainty about when football will return will make it hard for players to stay in shape, says James McFadden

%MINIFYHTML36c46e6d23b8d23107161df79db8a16b15% %MINIFYHTML36c46e6d23b8d23107161df79db8a16b16%

The SPFL teamed up with the Premier League and EFL to stop all games during the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, but, unlike in English football, the SFA has yet to set a provisional return date.

As the debate continues over how to end the season, McFadden says it also brings complications for the players' fitness.

"You can't maintain your fitness because there are no games," said McFadden. Sky Sports News.

"He can keep fit, he can recharge, but if the clubs are not training it is very difficult."

"I think the most important aspect is that there is no return date (in Scotland), there is no specific time to be out and not play, so it will be difficult."

"Yes, you train and train hard, but you have nothing to aim for. The longer it lasts, the more fitness players will lose."

"Yes, they will be fit to a certain extent, but they will not train, they will not play games."

"If it's four weeks, six weeks, it will take another three to four weeks to get back to any level of play."

Soccer authorities face the added headache of trying to find a solution to the current crisis that appeases all their respective member clubs, and have been criticized in some quarters for being too slow to react.

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna described the government's policy and reaction as "lax and unacceptable,quot;, while former McFadden teammate Everton Wayne Rooney was also critical in his assessment.

The Scottish Professional Football League does not yet have a proposed return date

Writing in The timesThe Derby forward described the footballers as "treated like guinea pigs," while other sports acted more quickly to protect the health of players, fans and staff and cancel games.

McFadden believes the authorities made the right decision, but sympathizes with those, like Rooney, who felt the human aspect was being neglected in favor of maintaining the football product.

"I think yes, the right decision was made, it was just the time it took. Fortunately, they made sense," McFadden said.

"I can see where Wayne (Rooney) is coming from. Football was in limbo, other sports had been canceled."

"The right decision was made in the end, it is not ideal, but it is more about the human aspect and making sure that we can control or try to deal with this virus."

