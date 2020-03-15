Fontana declares local emergency as coronavirus spreads – Up News Info Los Angeles

FONTANA (CBSLA) – The Fontana City Council declared a local emergency in response to the spread of COVID-19 in Southland, the city said in a statement Saturday.

There are currently no confirmed cases of the virus in San Bernardino County, according to the statement. However, all community and neighborhood centers will be closed until at least March 27.

Some of the affected centers are the Mary Vagle Nature Center, the Fontana Community Senior Center and the Fontana Park Aquatics Complex. All recreational programs, activities, classes and rentals of sports fields have been canceled.

The town hall, community services administration office and all public safety will function normally.

On Friday, President Trump declared a national emergency, after several states and counties declared local emergencies last week.

"Our purpose is not to alarm people, but to establish processes and procedures that limit exposure and remind everyone that together we can overcome this," said Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren. "This crisis is real, but it does not define us. We will be fine, but we need your help."

The Fontana Unified School District also closed all schools for at least the next two weeks.

"This proactive movement in our City ensures that, as a community, we are vigilant in safeguarding ourselves, and especially our most vulnerable populations," said Pro-Tem Mayor Jesse Armendarez.