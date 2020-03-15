Fog gives way to Sunday sun as temperatures rise

%MINIFYHTMLb1f517bc03cd52298cd61ea0d75cb37911% %MINIFYHTMLb1f517bc03cd52298cd61ea0d75cb37912%

Clouds and fog will give way to mostly sunny skies on Sunday afternoon with temperatures rising in the mid-1950s in the Denver region.





Early morning fog will reduce visibility to less than a mile in some areas, but it should clear up late in the morning, according to the Boulder National Weather Service, which warned of the fog in a dangerous weather report.

Temperate afternoon weather will continue through the beginning of the week with peaks in the 1950s and 1960s before the weather cools on Thursday and through the weekend.

Rain and some snow are expected Thursday night and Friday, with windy conditions on the plains, according to the weather service.