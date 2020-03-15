Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeff Kottkamp complains of "destroyed,quot; Vail vacation due to coronavirus

A former Florida lieutenant governor complained about Vail Resorts' decision to suspend operations in a Twitter post on Saturday night that quickly sparked fire from the Colorado governor and lawmakers.
"Thanks for making this announcement while driving Vail," Jeff Kottkamp tweeted. "I came from Florida just to destroy our family's vacation."
Colorado Governor Jared Polis responded sarcastically from his personal Twitter account: “Thank you for your deep concerns regarding the health of our residents in the face of a global pandemic, as well as your sincere sympathy for the difficulties faced by those who work in the ski and hospitality industry. "
State Senator Kerry Donovan, a Democrat representing the city of Vail, tweeted: “That @vailmtn prioritized the health of our mountain community over profit is a public service. We should recommend, not complain. But please, keep thinking about yourself. "
Sage Naumann, a spokesman for the Colorado Senate Republicans, also criticized Kottkamp's comment.
"‘ I came from Florida only to realize that Colorado is actually moving forward to prevent the spread of a global pandemic, "Naumann tweeted. You fixed it, Lieutenant Governor. Colorado is united in overcoming this. "
Kottkamp, a Republican, was deputy governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011.
