Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeff Kottkamp complains of "destroyed,quot; Vail vacation due to coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML5c496227a4c9b49189ad38133e7cacbb11% %MINIFYHTML5c496227a4c9b49189ad38133e7cacbb12%

A former Florida lieutenant governor complained about Vail Resorts' decision to suspend operations in a Twitter post on Saturday night that quickly sparked fire from the Colorado governor and lawmakers.

%MINIFYHTML5c496227a4c9b49189ad38133e7cacbb13% %MINIFYHTML5c496227a4c9b49189ad38133e7cacbb14%

"Thanks for making this announcement while driving Vail," Jeff Kottkamp tweeted. "I came from Florida just to destroy our family's vacation."

%MINIFYHTML5c496227a4c9b49189ad38133e7cacbb15% %MINIFYHTML5c496227a4c9b49189ad38133e7cacbb16%

Colorado Governor Jared Polis responded sarcastically from his personal Twitter account: “Thank you for your deep concerns regarding the health of our residents in the face of a global pandemic, as well as your sincere sympathy for the difficulties faced by those who work in the ski and hospitality industry. "

Thank you for making this announcement as we head to Vail. I came from Florida just to destroy our family's vacation. – Jeff Kottkamp (@JeffKottkamp) March 15, 2020

State Senator Kerry Donovan, a Democrat representing the city of Vail, tweeted: “That @vailmtn prioritized the health of our mountain community over profit is a public service. We should recommend, not complain. But please, keep thinking about yourself. "

Sage Naumann, a spokesman for the Colorado Senate Republicans, also criticized Kottkamp's comment.

"‘ I came from Florida only to realize that Colorado is actually moving forward to prevent the spread of a global pandemic, "Naumann tweeted. You fixed it, Lieutenant Governor. Colorado is united in overcoming this. "

Kottkamp, ​​a Republican, was deputy governor of Florida from 2007 to 2011.