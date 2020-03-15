Fishing presents an annoying drawback in Brexit conversations

BRIXHAM, England – In the utter darkness of dawn, huge waves tossed the 30-ton craft side to side, drenching crewmen who struggled to keep their balance as they tossed the trawlers' nets into the whirling seas.
But, once he returned to the bridge, the captain, Dave Driver did not notice the movement of the stomach that stirred the boat, and he disdained the dangers of his work, even when he remembered once that he fell overboard and, on another occasion , rescued two fishermen. from drowning
"I am my own boss, I do what I want, I think it is the best job in the world," said Mr. Driver, who dropped out of school at age 15 but now owns the 1.2 million Girl Debra trawler. pounds, which is named after his wife.
He only has one major complaint in life: the French.
Driver believes French ships can carry too many fish too close to the British coast, touching on a deeply emotional issue on both sides of the canal that could destroy hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union.
Without membership obligations in the bloc, Britain wants to reduce the number of continental trawlers in its waters. It is even expanding its naval protection fleet in preparation for possible clashes on the high seas.
However, its fishermen trust European markets where new trade barriers seem secure. And if the talks fail, many fear that France's famous truculent fishermen may block ports to stop British fish movements.
That matters in places like Brixham in the South West of England, because the British export most of the fish they catch and import most of what they eat.
About a third of the catch landed at Britain's ports is mackerel, a species that few Britons will touch. In general, around four fifths of the fish caught by British vessels goes abroad, mainly to other European countries.
Most of it is mackerel, herring and shellfish that get better prices abroad.
For decades, this has been achieved through a combination of free trade within the European Union and carefully crafted fishing rights based on historical fishing patterns. French and Dutch fishermen say they are hardly intruders in the waters of Britain, as their ancestors worked there for centuries.
But Brexit has destroyed that system, and long-standing resentments have arisen.
The impending crash is in many ways extraordinary, considering how tiny the fishing industry is in the grand scheme of things.
There are only 12,000 British fishermen operating 6,000 boats and contributing less than half of one percent of gross domestic product. less, according to one analysis, than Harrods, the London department store.
"I can see a ridiculous amount of political emotion spent on something that is not so economically important," said Chris Davies, former chairman of the European Parliament's Committee on Fisheries.
However, a sense of injustice has arisen for years in British coastal communities, many of which have little else to do other than fish.
British governments once seemed happy enough to trade fishing for other concessions, shrinking the national fleet, Davies said, adding that many British fishermen sold their boats and fishing rights to continental competitors.
"There is a great myth that some have believed they were stolen and it just isn't true," added Davies, noting that much of British fish is mined by wealthy corporations rather than independent fishermen like Mr. Driver. Alone 13 companies own 60 per cent of British fishing rights.
But looking down the English coast from a few miles out to sea, things look different. If Mr. Driver had his way, foreign ships would be excluded from the first 12 miles of British waters, while British quotas would be extended.
"The French have most of the fish, we just don't have enough quota," said Mr. Driver, reading on a sheet of paper with his monthly cod claim.
"Thirty kilos, that's not even a box, that's all I'm allowed to do, the French fill up and, with all due respect," asked the Conductor, pointing to the ocean, his voice rising a little, " What is it? This piece of water called between England and France? It is called the English Channel, not the French Channel. "
Around the coast of Britain, around 60 percent of the fish are caught by foreign ships, and a former British minister, Michael Forsyth, recently compared the situation to British demand for two-thirds of France's grape harvest.
In the English Channel area, where Mr. Driver goes to sea, 84 percent of cod is allocated to France and only 9 percent to the British, according to Barrie Deas, executive director of the National Federation of Fishermen's Organizations.
However, livelihoods are also at stake across the Channel. Standing on the Prins Bernhard bridge, preparing to leave the Dutch port of Scheveningen on a 15-day trip to the west coast of Ireland, Christophe Pauliac described being a captain not as a job, but "a passion,quot;.
Mr. Pauliac's father, grandfather, and uncle were fishermen, and he is in charge of 30 French crew members in this floating fish factory, a large and sophisticated trawler that fishes and then pumps tons of mackerel and herring from the sea. .
The fish are sorted and stored in a giant freezer that can accommodate more than 65,000 blocks of fish, each weighing more than 20 kilos, or about 45 pounds.
Excluding the Prins Bernhard from British waters, particularly those off the Scottish coast, would be a "catastrophe," said Pauliac, adding that it does not compete with the smallest trawlers, but with Scotland's large and efficient fleet of ships.
Calm, polite and friendly, Mr Pauliac's ship spends perhaps 70 percent of its time in British territorial waters. "There is room for everyone," he said, adding that he expects a deal.
Without an agreement, there could be bankruptcies in France. Even crews that spend only 30 percent of their time in British waters would struggle, said Antoine Dhellemmes, CEO of France Pelagique, the company that operates Prins Bernhard.
The European Union wants to base new fishing quotas in Britain on existing ones and make them long-term, rather than haggling annually as the European Union does with Norway on fishing rights.
The British want the opposite. But one question is whether the British fishing industry will get the best deal it demands, or whether history will repeat itself with London trading fish for finance, or another sector, in a broader trade deal.
There is danger to the fishing industry in Britain if the European Union imposes tariffs on imports. Even without such restrictions, British fish will need a new food safety certification before export, and time-consuming controls are likely to be carried out in continental ports.
The added costs and delays could lead some merchants, processors and fishermen to bankruptcy.
Perhaps the best hope for a deal is the fact that British fishermen seem to be demanding less than expected.
In Cornwall's Newlyn Harbor, Andrew Pascoe, speaking at the dock alongside his boat, Ajax, called for only modest increases in fishing quotas and the exclusion of foreign vessels from an area 12 miles off the British coast. In many areas there is now a six-mile limit for French ships.
"Some fishermen would say to ban all foreign trawlers, but we couldn't claim everything and catch all that fish," said Mr. Pascoe, who is also president of the National Federation of Fishermen's Organizations.
A truck from Portugal routinely meets one of Mr. Pascoe's ships so that his seafood transport can be driven directly to the mainland, illustrating the importance of European markets to him. His Portuguese client has promised to keep the deal after Brexit, regardless of the additional costs, he said.
But many are not sure that things turn out so well.
"We have the access card and the Europeans have the market card," said Sam Lambourn, playing with the Lyonesse, a catamaran used for sardine fishing in the same port.
"The markets are interrelated and no one is isolated," he said, "and anyone who thinks they won't be affected will be surprised."