Fishing presents an annoying drawback in Brexit conversations

BRIXHAM, England – In the utter darkness of dawn, huge waves tossed the 30-ton craft side to side, drenching crewmen who struggled to keep their balance as they tossed the trawlers' nets into the whirling seas.

But, once he returned to the bridge, the captain, Dave Driver did not notice the movement of the stomach that stirred the boat, and he disdained the dangers of his work, even when he remembered once that he fell overboard and, on another occasion , rescued two fishermen. from drowning

"I am my own boss, I do what I want, I think it is the best job in the world," said Mr. Driver, who dropped out of school at age 15 but now owns the 1.2 million Girl Debra trawler. pounds, which is named after his wife.

He only has one major complaint in life: the French.

Driver believes French ships can carry too many fish too close to the British coast, touching on a deeply emotional issue on both sides of the canal that could destroy hopes of a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union.