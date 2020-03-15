Ferrari shuts down F1 factories and road cars amid coronavirus outbreak







Ferrari has suspended production at its F1 and car factories due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Italian firm announced that the closure would begin immediately and last until March 27. Ferrari's F1 factory is based in Maranello.

"The company has made the decision for the well-being of its employees and follows a series of rigorous preventive measures already implemented by the company to guarantee the highest health standards in light of the Italian Government decree on COVID-19 issued on 11 March, as well as previous decrees, "the company said in a statement.

"The company, which until now had ensured continuous production while prioritizing employee well-being, is now experiencing the first serious supply chain problems, which no longer allow continuous production."

F1 postpones the Bahrain and Vietnam GPs

Ferrari added that "all non-manufacturing activity will continue on a regular basis,quot; with remote work.

It is unknown when the 2020 Formula 1 season will begin.

F1 has said they "hope to start the Championship in Europe in late May," but this will be "regularly reviewed,quot; amid the mounting crisis.

This weekend's season opener round in Australia was canceled, and the next two events in Bahrain and Vietnam were later postponed.

The Chinese GP, which was scheduled for the fourth round in mid-April, had already been postponed last month.

That leaves the Dutch GP on May 3 and the Spanish GP on May 10 as the next scheduled events, but organizers of both races have said this weekend that they are in talks with F1 authorities about the situation.

The Monaco GP masterpiece would be the next round on May 24, with the Azerbaijan GP in Baku scheduled for a fortnight later.