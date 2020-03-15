Fed takes emergency measures to cut rates and ease banking rules – Up News Info

Home Local News Fed takes emergency measures to cut rates and ease banking rules –...

WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve took emergency measures on Sunday to help the economy resist the coronavirus by reducing its benchmark interest rate to nearly zero and saying it would buy $ 700 billion in Treasuries and mortgages.

The surprise announcement by the Fed signaled its concern that the viral outbreak will depress economic growth in the coming months and that it is prepared to do whatever it can to offset the risks. He lowered his key rate by a full percentage point, to a range between zero and 0.25%, and said he would keep it there until he feels confident that the economy can survive a sudden shutdown of economic activity in the United States.

The central bank will buy $ 500 billion in Treasury securities and $ 200 billion in mortgage-backed securities. This amounts to an effort to smooth out market disruptions that have made it difficult for banks and large investors to sell Treasury bonds, as well as keeping long-term interest rates low. Disruptions in the Treasury market caused the 10-year Treasury yield to rise last week, an unusual move that threatens to increase the costs of mortgage and credit card loans.

On Sunday night, US stock futures began to fall after the announcement by the Federal Reserve. S,amp;P 500 Index futures fell 4%, while Dow Industrials futures fell 3.7%.

Altogether, the massive Fed response is aimed at keeping the financial markets running and the flow of loans to businesses and consumers. Otherwise, as incomes are depleted for countless small businesses that have suddenly lost customers, these employers may be forced to lay off workers or even seek bankruptcy protection in some cases.

"This is a watershed moment,quot; for the Fed, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. "They are throwing everything they have into this. My feeling is that they must be nervous because the credit system is not working properly. They are trying to shore up trust."

By aggressively cutting its short-term benchmark rate and pumping hundreds of billions of dollars into the financial system, the Fed's action on Sunday recalled the emergency action it took at the height of the financial crisis. Starting in 2008, the Fed lowered its key rate to almost zero and held it there for seven years. The central bank has now returned that rate, which influences many consumer and commercial loans, to its record level.

As more companies across the country see their incomes decrease as consumers stay home, many of them will seek short-term loans to keep their payrolls. The Fed said it has reduced its normal requirement that banks have cash equivalent to 10% of their clients' deposits, allowing banks to lend that money instead. He also said that banks can use additional cash buffers that were imposed after the 2008 financial crisis for loans.

"The Federal Reserve," its statement said on Sunday, "is prepared to use its full range of tools to support the flow of credit to households and businesses and, therefore, to promote its maximum employment targets and price stability. "

"It confirms that the Fed sees that the economy is falling … very sharply,quot; into recession, said Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

The Fed said it has also cut interest rates on dollar loans in a joint action with five central banks abroad. This move is intended to ensure that foreign banks continue to have access to the dollars they lend to foreign companies.

