Fed takes emergency measures to cut rates and ease banking rules – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc0cf137c191fe898e62ce245fb05304511% %MINIFYHTMLc0cf137c191fe898e62ce245fb05304512%

WASHINGTON – The Federal Reserve took emergency measures on Sunday to help the economy resist the coronavirus by reducing its benchmark interest rate to nearly zero and saying it would buy $ 700 billion in Treasuries and mortgages.

The surprise announcement by the Fed signaled its concern that the viral outbreak will depress economic growth in the coming months and that it is prepared to do whatever it can to offset the risks. He lowered his key rate by a full percentage point, to a range between zero and 0.25%, and said he would keep it there until he feels confident that the economy can survive a sudden shutdown of economic activity in the United States.

%MINIFYHTMLc0cf137c191fe898e62ce245fb05304513% %MINIFYHTMLc0cf137c191fe898e62ce245fb05304514%

The central bank will buy $ 500 billion in Treasury securities and $ 200 billion in mortgage-backed securities. This amounts to an effort to smooth out market disruptions that have made it difficult for banks and large investors to sell Treasury bonds, as well as keeping long-term interest rates low. Disruptions in the Treasury market caused the 10-year Treasury yield to rise last week, an unusual move that threatens to increase the costs of mortgage and credit card loans.

%MINIFYHTMLc0cf137c191fe898e62ce245fb05304515% %MINIFYHTMLc0cf137c191fe898e62ce245fb05304516%

On Sunday night, US stock futures began to fall after the announcement by the Federal Reserve. S,amp;P 500 Index futures fell 4%, while Dow Industrials futures fell 3.7%.

Altogether, the massive Fed response is aimed at keeping the financial markets running and the flow of loans to businesses and consumers. Otherwise, as incomes are depleted for countless small businesses that have suddenly lost customers, these employers may be forced to lay off workers or even seek bankruptcy protection in some cases.

"This is a watershed moment,quot; for the Fed, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. "They are throwing everything they have into this. My feeling is that they must be nervous because the credit system is not working properly. They are trying to shore up trust."

By aggressively cutting its short-term benchmark rate and pumping hundreds of billions of dollars into the financial system, the Fed's action on Sunday recalled the emergency action it took at the height of the financial crisis. Starting in 2008, the Fed lowered its key rate to almost zero and held it there for seven years. The central bank has now returned that rate, which influences many consumer and commercial loans, to its record level.

As more companies across the country see their incomes decrease as consumers stay home, many of them will seek short-term loans to keep their payrolls. The Fed said it has reduced its normal requirement that banks have cash equivalent to 10% of their clients' deposits, allowing banks to lend that money instead. He also said that banks can use additional cash buffers that were imposed after the 2008 financial crisis for loans.

"The Federal Reserve," its statement said on Sunday, "is prepared to use its full range of tools to support the flow of credit to households and businesses and, therefore, to promote its maximum employment targets and price stability. "

"It confirms that the Fed sees that the economy is falling … very sharply,quot; into recession, said Adam Posen, president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

The Fed said it has also cut interest rates on dollar loans in a joint action with five central banks abroad. This move is intended to ensure that foreign banks continue to have access to the dollars they lend to foreign companies.

Altogether, the Fed's actions amount to an acknowledgment that the U.S. economy is facing its most dangerous juncture since the recession ended more than a decade ago.

However, with the spread of the virus causing a wide shutdown of economic activity in the United States, the Fed faces an enormously daunting task. Their tools, aimed at reducing borrowing rates, facilitating loans and increasing confidence, are not ideal for offsetting a fear-driven travel and expense shutdown.

"We have to expect the Fed to come out in the face of events, not to mention other central banks, to push the economy in the right direction," Posen said. “The heavy lifting for stimulation and to prevent lasting economic damage must be done on the fiscal side. That is the nature of this shock. "

Posen said he favors actions outside the purview of the Federal Reserve, such as providing sick leave and paying quarantined workers and transferring bank loans to small and medium-sized businesses affected by the outbreak.

"This will not be the magic bullet that will save everything," said Timothy Duy, an economist at the University of Oregon who follows the Fed, but sends a signal to Congress that the economy needs emergency stimulus.

Duy predicted that the Federal Reserve will continue with other actions, including possibly changing its inflation target to allow for more stimulus and to provide more support for commercial paper, the short-term notes companies issue to cover expenses.

"I don't think it's over yet," said Duy.

Duy said asset purchases are an "effort to prevent markets from freezing."

The previous Sunday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that both the central bank and the federal government have tools at their disposal to support the economy.

Mnuchin also said he did not believe the economy is still in recession. However, many leading economists have said they believe a recession has already come or will come soon. JPMorgan Chase predicts that the economy will shrink at an annual rate of 2% in the current quarter and 3% in the April-June quarter.

"I don't think so," said Mnuchin, when asked if the United States is in recession. "The real problem is what economic tools are we going to use to make sure we get through this."

On Saturday, President Donald Trump reiterated his frequent demand that the Fed "join in and do what it should do," reflecting his argument that US benchmark rates should be as low as in Europe and Japan, where they are now negative. . Negative rates are generally seen as a sign of economic distress, and there is little evidence that they help stimulate growth. Fed officials have indicated that they are unlikely to lower rates below zero.

Two weeks ago, in a surprise move, the Federal Reserve tried to offset the drag of the disease in the economy by reducing its short-term rate by half a percentage point, its first cut between policy meetings since the financial crisis.

Fed policymakers have largely embraced research that says that once its benchmark rate approaches zero, it would yield greater economic benefit by going down to zero rather than just a quarter or a half point above. That's because it takes time for rate cuts to work their way through the economy. So if a recession threatens, faster action is more effective.

On Thursday, the central bank said it would make $ 1.5 trillion of short-term loans to banks. The central bank will provide the cash to interested banks in exchange for Treasury bonds. Loans will be repaid after one to three months.

That program was an early response to signs that the bond market has been disrupted in recent days, as many operators and banks have attempted to download large sums of Treasury bills, but have not found enough willing buyers. That stagnation lowered bond prices and increased their yields, the opposite of what typically happens when the stock market collapses.

The Fed also said last week that it would expand its $ 60 billion monthly Treasury purchase program, launched last fall, from short-term bills to all maturities. The Fed is already reinvesting $ 20 billion of its holdings of mortgage-backed securities in Treasury bonds of all durations, bringing its total purchases to $ 80 billion.

Those purchases would help relieve banks of the Treasury bonds they want to sell. Some analysts expect the Fed to extend those purchases beyond their current second-quarter end date and even vastly increase in size.

Join our Facebook group to receive updates about coronavirus in Colorado.