Fed cuts interest rates to near zero to shore up economy during coronavirus pandemic

The Federal Reserve took emergency action on Sunday and cut its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point to nearly zero and announced that it would buy $ 700 billion in Treasury and mortgage-backed securities to encourage loans to try to repay the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The United States central bank said the effects of the outbreak will affect economic activity in the short term and pose risks to the economic outlook. The Fed also said it will keep rates near zero until it feels confident that the economy has withstood recent events.

Sunday's cut is one of the most drastic steps the central bank has taken since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis. It is an effort to loosen the country's money supply and stimulate lending to try to counter the growing damage from the coronavirus. to the US economy. USA And to the financial markets.

The Fed was expected to take action at its meeting scheduled for Wednesday. The fact that the Federal Reserve has moved earlier than many observers thought, making its second emergency cut in less than a month, indicates the level of concern by policy makers.

However, with the spread of the virus causing a broad shutdown of economic activity in the United States, the Fed faces a daunting task. Its tools, aimed at reducing debt ratios, facilitating loans, and increasing business and consumer confidence, are not ideal for offsetting a fear-driven high in spending and travel.

Altogether, the Fed's actions would amount to an acknowledgment that the U.S. economy is facing its most dangerous juncture since the recession ended more than a decade ago.

"I think the Fed needs to bring in the big guns," said Gennadiy Goldberg, US rate strategist for TD Securities.

Separately, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday morning that both the central bank and the federal government have tools at their disposal to support the economy.