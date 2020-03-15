Fed cuts interest rates to near zero to prop up economy amid fears of coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON, DC (Up News Info News) – The Federal Reserve took emergency action on Sunday and cut its benchmark interest rate by one full percentage point to nearly zero and announced that it would buy $ 700 billion in Treasury and mortgage-backed securities for encourage loans to try to offset the impact of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The United States central bank said the effects of the outbreak will affect economic activity in the short term and pose risks to the economic outlook. The Fed also said it will keep rates near zero until it feels confident that the economy has withstood recent events.

Sunday's cut is one of the most drastic steps the central bank has taken since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis. It is an effort to loosen the country's money supply and stimulate lending to try to counter increasing damage. from the coronavirus to the US economy and financial markets.

